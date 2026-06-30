Protocol Specialist recognized for ‘dedication to thoroughness’

REDSTONE ARSENAL — Each quarter of the fiscal year, employees across the enterprise are recognized for their efforts and achievements. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Army Materiel Command has honored Protocol Specialist Ariana Richardson as its headquarters Employee of the Quarter. Richardson has been with the Army for two years, all at the AMC headquarters. At just 25 years old, she said the recognition is especially meaningful because it shows that impact isn’t defined by age or years of service.

“I feel proud of myself,” she said.

As a protocol specialist, Richardson spends her days coordinating and facilitating events throughout the AMC building, including retirements, changes of command, promotions and award ceremonies. She said many people may be surprised by the level of logistics and detail involved in planning a ceremony and coordinating an event from start to finish.

“Her meticulous planning and flawless execution of VIP schedules and official events have been instrumental to the success of numerous high-visibility events, reflecting great credit upon herself and the command,” said Andrea Wiley-Bigelow, Director, Office of Executive Services and Protocol. “She has distinguished herself as an indispensable member of AMC, demonstrating unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication as a protocol specialist.”

One event she is particularly proud of supporting was the retirement of Dr. Chris Hill, AMC’s first chief data and analytics officer. She said the emotions surrounding the ceremony made it memorable.

“Because of his influence on the Army and the emotions of the day — from him, his family and friends, and the people he impacted in the building — that’s what made it so special for me,” Richardson said.

According to the nomination packet, Richardson has “managed the intricate protocol for 13 executive-level meetings with the commanding general,” developing detailed seating charts that follow strict military and diplomatic precedence.

“Dedication to thoroughness is her standard,” Wiley-Bigelow said.

To keep her skills sharp, Richardson said staying ahead of schedule and building strong foundations early in the planning process are essential. She added that working less-common ceremonies help her continue growing.

“My first ceremony was actually a double ceremony. Colonel Scott Kindberg was retiring from military service and, in the same event, was appointed to the Senior Executive Service,” Richardson said. “Experiences like that are what keep you learning and advancing in this field.”

Wiley-Bigelow wrote that Richardson’s work ensures the success of individual events and significantly enhances AMC’s strategic communication and installation-wide integration.

For those new to AMC, Richardson’s advice is simple: talk to everyone. She said informal conversations and relationships throughout the building not only boost morale but also offer different perspectives from people in all walks of life.