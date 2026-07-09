SAM Fox team powers Freedom 250 while sustaining executive airlift

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Amidst the historic Freedom 250 aerial operations surging across the National Capital Region, the 89th Airlift Wing demonstrated unmatched operational capacity July 3–6, 2026.

While serving as the staging hub for one of the largest joint and international aerial demonstrations in U.S. history, featuring flyovers across Washington D.C., Baltimore and New York City, the wing never paused its core no-fail mission: delivering diplomacy and deterrence by executing executive airlift missions for the president, vice president and other senior government officials.

The effort brought together aircraft and personnel from across the Department of War, federal agencies and allied nations, including Air Force and Navy demonstration teams, Marine Corps aviation units, NASA, and French and British allies.

“In the middle of providing the staging ground for Freedom 250 aerial performers, America’s Airfield and the Airmen of the 89th Airlift Wing flawlessly launched and recovered the President of the United States for his inaugural mission on the new VC-25B Bridge aircraft, as well as the Vice President and other senior leaders for real world engagements,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Melissa Dombrock, 89th Airlift Wing deputy commander. “This historic time is a testament to our capability to absorb complex, massive scale events without dropping a single operational priority.”

The operation's success relied heavily on extensive planning, real-time decision-making and airspace dominance, supported in large part by the 89th Operations Support Squadron.

As the designated lead weather unit for Freedom 250, the 89th OSS weather flight coordinated forecasting efforts across four major commands and produced control forecasts for 10 supporting weather units.

Weather Airmen developed a customized mission execution forecast covering 108 participating aircraft and flight routes extending from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota; Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri; and Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, into the National Capital Region.

Central to this effort were real-time mass briefings delivered directly to aviators and mission planners, enabling rapid decision-making as changing weather conditions affected flight operations.

Airmen like U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Long, mission integration noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to 89th OSS weather flight, delivered mission critical products, maintaining strict vigilance over rapidly developing thunderstorms to safeguard both aircrews and spectators.

"The forecasts were more than weather briefings, they were critical pieces of ensuring the flyovers honored 250 years of American history," said Long. "Every ceiling, visibility and wind call we made helped put our aircrews in the best position to safely execute a mission that millions of people will remember for a lifetime."

On the flight line, the 89th Maintenance Group provided transient alert and airfield support for dozens of visiting aircraft operating from Andrews throughout the celebration.

Maintenance and transient alert personnel provided parking, towing, servicing, aircraft ground equipment, hangar space and maintenance coordination for dozens of visiting assets, including aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," and the U.S. Navy East Coast Rhino Demonstration Team, as well as U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs, and NASA’s customized McDonnell Douglas F-15D Eagle and McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet research aircraft configured in commemorative Freedom 250 liveries.

While at the same time the 89th MXG and 89th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron launched over a dozen global missions flawlessly supporting our nation’s most senior leaders.

U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Charland Jr., 89th Maintenance Group commander, emphasized that supporting the historic surge never compromised the wing's primary duties.

“Underlying all the excitement of this celebration is our daily reality: our primary mission never stops and it remains our absolute, no-fail mission,” Charland said. “It doesn't matter if you're a senior leader, Thunderbird or allied partner, we will continue to provide world-class support to everybody.”

While historic aerial demonstrations took place across the region, the 89th Aerial Port Squadron simultaneously supported executive airlift, distinguished visitor movements and the Freedom 250 celebration logistics.

Between July 3 and July 6, the squadron transported more than 1,500 National Guardsmen supporting Freedom 250 security requirements while moving cargo for the French Air and Space Force Patrouille de France, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds."

The 89th APS also launched five high priority cargo and logistics missions supporting the president's upcoming travel to the NATO Summit in Turkey, proving their ability to project global power while managing local surges.

Despite extreme heat, severe weather threats and an exceptionally high operational tempo, Airmen across the wing adapted to changing conditions while sustaining around the clock operations.

"Freedom 250 was a historic milestone for our nation, but for the 89th Airlift Wing, it was a profound demonstration of the United States Air Force's readiness to the American people," said U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 89th Airlift Wing commander.

He said the operation showcased the wing's ability to execute a dynamic, high-visibility mission while sustaining its global executive airlift responsibilities.

"The world saw a flawless aerial celebration; what they didn't see was the relentless dedication of our Airmen operating behind the scenes, seamlessly projecting airpower,” said Robinson. “Our Airmen are absolutely amazing."