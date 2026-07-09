NBSD Expands Grab-N-Go Meal Program

Naval Base San Diego Public Affairs By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Hall

SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2026)— Naval Base San Diego’s (NBSD) Mercer Hall galley began serving “grab-and-go” lunches, July 7, 2026.

The move expands the Grab-N-Go pilot program which began earlier this year with breakfast meals. The program is intended to provide greater convenience and flexibility for Mercer Hall patrons.

Grab and go meals are served daily for breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and for lunch from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The normal operating hours for Mercer Hall galley will remain unchanged, meaning the expanded program adds even more flexible dining options for Sailors.

"At NBSD, our operational tempo never stops, and neither should our Sailors' access to high-quality nutrition,” said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Carlos Escobar, the acting food service officer for NBSD. “The introduction of these new Grab-N-Go lunches is a direct investment in our fleet's readiness. By breaking down the barriers of traditional dining hours, we are providing our Sailors with flexible, healthy, and high-quality meals they need to fuel the fight and sustain the mission.”

Grab-and-go meals are pre-packaged, ready-to-eat meals that allow customers to quickly pickup their food and continue on with their day with little to no wait time. They are designed to provide fast, convenient, and portable dining options while maintaining food safety and nutritional standards.

"Taking care of Sailors is our top priority,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer of NBSD. “We know that working, maintaining a ship, and standing a watch doesn't always fit neatly into traditional galley hours. Improving our grab-and-go initiative with lunchtime meals is a direct response to feedback from the deckplates. We are actively modernizing our base services to give our personnel the flexibility, convenience, and respect for their time that they deserve."

Mercer Hall galley serves more than 10,000 Sailors every week from commands across NBSD.

Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest naval installation on the West Coast and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 surface combatants and auxiliary ships and more than 250 tenant commands.