Reps. Prescott, Rowray highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support farmers and small businesses.

State Reps. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) and Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1303: Increasing Penalties for Child Predators

This new law creates a dedicated section in Indiana Code for child sexual abuse material offenses and adds a new crime for distribution of these materials, establishing harsher penalties for offenders.

House Enrolled Act 1357: Enhancing Child Safety

Rowray, who authored this new law, said it strengthens child safety by requiring background checks every four years for staff at child service providers, helping ensure at-risk youth are cared for by qualified, trustworthy adults.

"Children receiving services deserve to be cared for in safe and trusted environments," Rowray said. "Requiring regular background checks for child service providers strengthens accountability and helps give families greater confidence that vulnerable youth are protected."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

Prescott sponsored a new law that clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

"Every year our goal is to listen to the concerns of Hoosiers and respond with productive legislation," Prescott said. "By strengthening cooperation with federal authorities and holding employers accountable, this law reinforces public safety and the rule of law across Indiana so Hoosiers have fair and consistently enforced laws."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) represents House District 35,

which includes portions of Delaware and Madison counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.