Henry County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, expand childcare access and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session.

Senate Enrolled Act 1: Cracking Down on Medicaid Fraud, Abuse

State Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond), chair of the House Public Health Committee and sponsor of the new law, said the legislation targets waste, fraud and abuse in taxpayer-funded assistance programs by strengthening eligibility verification for Medicaid and SNAP recipients.

"This bill ensures Medicaid and SNAP are working correctly by tightening eligibility checks to reduce fraud and waste," Barrett said. "Ultimately, the new law is focused on protecting taxpayer dollars and making sure these programs are there for the Hoosiers who truly need them."

House Enrolled Act 1002: Reducing Energy Costs

State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) said a new law prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and improving services for Hoosier ratepayers. It expands the use of levelized billing plans for low-income customers to ensure more consistent monthly payments and adds additional protections for Hoosiers.

"Hoosier families deserve reliable energy at a price they can afford," Criswell said. "This law increases accountability for utilities and provides more predictable billing options so families can better manage their monthly energy costs."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) sponsored a new law that clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

"Every year our goal is to listen to the concerns of Hoosiers and respond with productive legislation," Prescott said. "By strengthening cooperation with federal authorities and holding employers accountable, this law reinforces public safety and the rule of law across Indiana so Hoosiers have fair and consistently enforced laws."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

Local lawmakers also supported a new law that prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond) represents House District 56,

which includes Wayne County and portions of Henry County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.