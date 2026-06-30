Hancock County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session.

House Enrolled Act 1002: Reducing Energy Costs

State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) said a new law prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and improving services for Hoosier ratepayers. It expands the use of levelized billing plans for low-income customers to ensure more consistent monthly payments and adds additional protections for Hoosiers.

"Hoosier families deserve reliable energy at a price they can afford," Criswell said. "This law increases accountability for utilities and provides more predictable billing options so families can better manage their monthly energy costs."

House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) said a new law he supported protects Hoosier youth from the harmful effects of social media by establishing safeguards for adolescents on social media. It requires parental consent, gives parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricts certain addictive or harmful features.

"Parents deserve greater confidence that their children are protected online," Jeter said. "This new law strengthens safeguards for minors on social media and helps hold these platforms accountable for creating a safe digital environment for young Hoosiers."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Ethan Lawson (R-Greenfield) said this new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Many new laws taking effect will have a positive impact on our community," Lawson said. "This law gives local farmers and small businesses more options to sell their products without burdensome regulation and helps more Hoosiers access locally grown and produced food. It is an honor to serve Hoosiers and advance policies that strengthen Indiana while promoting freedom and opportunity."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Bolstering Immigration Enforcement

Local lawmakers also supported new law that clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Ethan Lawson (R-Greenfield) represents House District 53,

which includes portions of Hancock and Madison counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.