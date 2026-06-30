Allen County legislators receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Recently, Allen County legislators received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance, Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services.

"Interim Study Committees give lawmakers a chance to dig deeper and examine important topics before session begins," Carbaugh said. "I look forward to hearing from the public and industry professionals as we discuss ways to improve public health, strengthen insurance systems and ensure Indiana remains fiscally strong."

State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Fiscal Policy and as a member of the Simplified State Sales Tax Administration Delegates.

"These committee meetings are a great opportunity to have productive discussions ahead of the legislative session," Heine said. "I'm eager to work with my fellow legislators on developing policies that benefit Hoosier taxpayers.

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight, the Interim Study Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs and as a member of the Indiana Veterans' Affairs Commission.

"Good policy starts with asking the right questions and listening to impacted Hoosiers," Judy said. "I will continue to advocate for policy that supports our veteran community, strengthens public safety and protects taxpayers."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 81, which includes a portion of Allen County.

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State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 85, which includes a portion of Allen County.

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State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83,

which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties.

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