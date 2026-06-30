Rep. Olthoff receives 2026 summer study committee appointment

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) received an appointment to serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Child Services.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"Every Hoosier child deserves to grow up safe, supported and given the opportunity to thrive," Olthoff said. "This summer, the Child Services Committee will take a close look at our child welfare system to identify challenges and help improve child safety."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) represents House District 19,

which includes portions of Lake and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.