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Commit to Connect Office Hours on Social Connection Support for Individuals With Autism

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 1:00-1:30 p.m. ET

Join ACL’s Commit to Connectinitiative for an Office Hours session to learn from Tiffany Neal, director of the HANDS in Autism® Interdisciplinary Training and Resource Center. The HANDS center, based out of Indiana University, offers training and resources to support the needs of individuals with autism. During this Office Hours session, Tiffany will discuss two programs that the center supports to help individuals with autism stay socially connected in their communities: 

  • The HANDSmade™ Vocational, Social Engagement, and Independent Living Program provides vocational training and social engagement opportunities for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. 
  • The PEER Potential™ Program is a peer-to-peer social engagement and mentoring program that reduces isolation, strengthens belonging, and promotes community participation among individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Office Hours sessions are 30-minute virtual events that feature subject matter experts on best practices, strategies, and model programs for increasing social connections.

This event will include CART closed captioning and ASL interpreting. The Office Hours session will be recorded and shared publicly after the event. If you have any questions or additional accessibility requests, please email info@committoconnect.org.

Register for the session

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Commit to Connect Office Hours on Social Connection Support for Individuals With Autism

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