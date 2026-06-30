In Compliance Joins IAPMO Family

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAPMOis pleased to announce that In Compliance, a German-based consulting firm specializing in international product compliance requirements and regulations, has joined the IAPMO family.Founded and led by Jutta Emge-Degenhardt, managing director of In Compliance, the company specializes in international product approvals for plumbing products, systems and components, with a strong emphasis on products coming in contact with drinking water. With deep expertise in navigating global regulatory frameworks, the company supports manufacturers in understanding and meeting complex requirements across multiple jurisdictions, including product standards, certification pathways, and market access strategies.“Jutta’s vision and leadership have built something truly special at In Compliance, and as our organizations come together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to unite the talent, expertise, and shared commitment of both teams in service to our clients, our industry, and the future of global product compliance,” IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said.While IAPMO has long provided standards development, testing, certification, and related technical expertise, consulting services have historically been handled on a more limited, project-by-project basis. Welcoming In Compliance into IAPMO establishes a stronger and more structured global consulting capability that complements existing services while preserving the appropriate independence between advisory functions and certification activities.“The In Compliance team is very excited to join the IAPMO family,” Emge-Degenhardt said. “We feel it will be a perfect match when it comes to expertise and service.”The addition of In Compliance is expected to lead to growth for both organizations and marks the beginning of a new chapter built on shared values, mutual respect, and the strengths of both teams.# # #About IAPMOIAPMOis a global team of experts engaging industry and government for a safer built environment. We offer codes and standards including our flagship Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC), featuring our UPC and UMC certification marks, that serve as a consistent model for building professionals, manufacturers and researchers. Our deep expertise in codes and standards is applied to our rigorous product testing, certification and inspection services, professional development offerings, policy and advocacy work. We also serve the market under specialty brands including The IAPMO Group, Construction Products Group, System Certifications Body and IWSH, our nonprofit foundation. For more information, visit iapmo.org

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