IAPMO Launches March4Water 2026: Water Solutions for Growing Communities

Monthlong campaign connects policymakers with water-efficiency strategies to support economic development

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communities can't thrive without reliable, affordable water. From the homes we live in to the businesses that drive our economy, water systems are the foundation of prosperity. Yet across America, aging infrastructure, rising costs, and growing demand for water are colliding with limited resources.Today, IAPMOlaunches March4Water 2026, its annual observance month, to raise awareness about how communities can build resilience to water stress. This year's theme, “Water Solutions for Growing Communities,” demonstrates how water efficiency offers a proven path forward for policymakers facing the challenge of supporting economic growth while protecting drinking water supplies.Anchored by World Plumbing Day (March 11) and World Water Day (March 22), March4Water connects state and local policymakers with evidence-based solutions to create a safer, healthier, and more affordable built environment.“Through measures such as right-sizing plumbing systems and implementing water reuse with trained skilled professionals, communities can attract economic development while protecting public health and keeping costs down,” IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said. “Water efficiency doesn't just conserve. It creates capacity for growth. As IAPMO celebrates its centennial year, we’re equipping decision-makers with the technical roadmap they need to meet industrial demand while ensuring clean drinking water for their constituents.”Water Efficiency as Economic DevelopmentWater-efficiency measures are typically the most affordable way to meet local water needs, according to the Pacific Institute Report “ Untapped Potential .” Right-sizing pipes using the IAPMO Water Demand Calculatortool can save up to $190,000 on multi-family projects and $5,000 per single-family home construction, directly addressing housing affordability. Homes offer the largest water savings potential, from 250 to 1,500 gallons per dwelling annually through simple fixture upgrades.Communities facing water stress can benefit from onsite non-potable water reuse and rainwater catchment systems that create reliable additional water supplies while protecting existing drinking water sources. Reducing demand on water systems through efficiency measures can defer or eliminate the need for costly new infrastructure while reducing the energy required for water treatment and distribution.Building the Right Workforce CapacityA competent workforce to install and maintain modern water systems is essential for community resilience. As water sector technologies become more advanced, there is a need for skilled professionals who understand both traditional plumbing and emerging solutions, jobs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refer to as “ water protection specialists .”IAPMO certifies water-efficiency professionals and provides training on water-efficiency and conservation practices, water auditing, and backflow prevention to help ensure communities can adopt and maintain water solutions that optimize water use in homes and buildings.Free Resources AvailableState government offices will host events throughout March to promote water solutions in their regions. IAPMO has assembled comprehensive resources at uniformcodes.org/march4water , including:● The IAPMO Plumbing Resiliency Toolkit – Rooted in the science behind the world's leading plumbing codes, this toolkit provides detailed guidance tailored to local water stressors for community leaders, policymakers, and construction professionals:● March4Water logos/social media graphics – Official March4Water branding for materials● “Letter to the editor” language – Templates to help inform local communities● Proclamation language – Ready-to-use proclamation text for state and local governments● Facts about plumbing from the World Plumbing Council# # #About IAPMOIAPMOis a global team of experts engaging industry and government for a safer built environment. We offer codes and standards including our flagship Uniform Plumbing Code and Uniform Mechanical Code, featuring our UPC and UMC certification marks, that serve as a consistent model for building professionals, manufacturers and researchers. Our deep expertise in codes and standards is applied to our rigorous product testing, certification and inspection services, professional development offerings, policy and advocacy work. We also serve the market under specialty brands including The IAPMO Group, Construction Products Group, System Certifications Body and IWSH, our nonprofit foundation. For more information, visit iapmo.org.

