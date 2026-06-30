Meet the Engineers Behind Known For

Eight engineers. Eight stories. One powerful reminder that we're all known for more than our titles.

Impactful stories that celebrate character, passion, and purpose

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A title tells you someone's profession. A statistic tells you how many people share it. Neither tells you what someone is truly known for . This Women in Engineering Week, K+W and KWRE launched Known For —a campaign celebrating eight remarkable engineers for what they're truly known for.The idea behind the campaign was simple: while conversations about women in engineering often focus on representation, we wanted to start a conversation about recognition.Today, women make up just 15.4% of the engineering workforce in the United States. Representation has steadily improved over the years, and that's worth celebrating. But increasing the numbers is only part of the story. Creating workplaces where people feel valued for their expertise, character, and contributions is what transforms representation into belonging.So instead of asking about careers or accomplishments, we started with a different question:"What don't you want to be known for?"The answers were remarkably consistent.No one wanted to be known as "the woman engineer." They did not want to be defined by being the only woman in the room, checking a box, or feeling like they had to work twice as hard to earn the same level of credibility and respect.Their answers reflected a broader industry reality, but they also pointed us toward something more meaningful.So we asked a second question:"What do you want to be known for?"That's where the conversation shifted.Again and again, the women we spoke with came back to character. They wanted to be known as dependable teammates, thoughtful leaders, trusted problem-solvers, mentors, innovators, and people others could count on. They described themselves as conscientious, driven, hardworking, curious, compassionate, resilient, funny, fiercely loyal, and committed to making a positive impact on those around them.Outside the office, those same qualities take different forms. They are runners, hikers, gardeners, travelers, artists, snowboarders, parents, volunteers, home renovators, and lifelong learners. While their interests are diverse, they all reflect the same curiosity, perseverance, creativity, and sense of purpose they bring to engineering every day.Two simple statements captured the heart of every conversation:"We don't want to be known as women engineers.""We're just engineers."That's what Known For is all about.It's a reminder that behind every title is a person, and that building a more inclusive profession isn't only about increasing representation. It's about creating a culture where people are recognized for their character, perspectives, and contributions.Because what we are known for should never be measured by a title or a statistic, but by the character, contributions, and impact we leave behind.The conversation doesn't end here. Visit K+W's page here to watch the complete Known For campaign, hear all eight stories, and discover the remarkable people behind the profession.

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