K+W Named to ENR's 2026 Top 500 Design Firms, Jumps 30 Spots

A defining year of growth moves K+W 30 spots up ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list.

Strategic expansion, complex project delivery, and a client-first approach power K+W’s significant leap in ENR’s Top 500.

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth at this level doesn’t happen by chance; it’s earned when the work is hardest and expectations are highest.Kier + Wright (K+W) landed a place on Engineering News-Record's 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list, climbing 30 positions in a single year, one of the most significant leaps in our firm's history. By putting clients at the center of everything we do, pursuing strategic growth, and expanding into new markets, we are winning more complex work and attracting the talent to back it up.Over the past year, K+W has made significant strides in sectors such as mission critical, residential, healthcare, government, and education, delivering high-stakes projects that demand precision, innovation, and technical excellence.None of it happens without the clients who bring us their hardest challenges and trust us to deliver. That trust is what pushes us.If you are looking for a place where your expertise is put to work on projects that most people never get near, complex and high-profile work that shapes communities and pushes the boundaries of what great design and technical delivery looks like, this is where you belong. This is where careers are defined, legacies are built, and the work actually matters.Learn more here.

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