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KET announces general election candidate schedule 

For Release: 06/30/26 1:15 PM

KET will host conversations with candidates seeking federal office in the 2026 general election as part of its weekly Kentucky Tonight series. 

KET Monday, October 5 at 8/7 pm

U.S. Senate candidates

KET Monday, October 12 at 8/7 pm 

U.S. 6th Congressional District candidates

KET Monday, October 19 at 8/7 pm 

U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates

KET Monday, October 26 at 8/7 pm 

U.S. 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th Congressional District candidates 

Candidates invited to appear on these programs have demonstrated satisfaction of KET’s candidate invitation criteria, published at KET.org/candidate-invitation-criteria.

For more info on KET’s coverage of the 2026 election, visit KET.org/Election

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

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KET announces general election candidate schedule 

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