SummerPledge 2026 features music, marathons and special events 

KET’s SummerPledge 2026, which runs August 8-16, features special performances, documentaries and marathons of all your favorites. During SummerPledge viewers can support KET’s mission by calling in their pledge to (800) 866-0366 or donating online at KET.org/Donate.

With your SummerPledge donation, you are helping inspire, educate and entertain viewers across the Commonwealth and beyond. These membership drives provide funds to acquire and produce programs you enjoy year-round.

This year’s SummerPledge highlights include:

Downton Abbey Season 3 Marathon

KET2 Saturday, August 8 • 8/7 am

Back by popular demand, this beloved period piece introduces audiences to the aristocratic Crawley family and the people who serve them in the Downton Abbey country manor.

Rock Classics

KET Saturday, August 8 • 9:30/8:30 pm

KET2 Sunday, August 9 • 4:30/3:30 pm

This celebration of rock, blues and Americana brings together music’s biggest artists for renditions of classic hits by legends like John Lennon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels and Emmylou Harris.

Great Performances: Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

KET Sunday, August 9 • 8/7 pm

KET2 Tuesday, August 11 • 9/8 pm

Josh Groban returns to PBS in an intimate concert at London’s Union Chapel. It features beloved songs and new material reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics.

All Creatures Great and Small: Chapter Six

KET Sunday, August 9 • 8:30/7:30 pm

Go behind the scenes of the popular series as the cast and crew discuss what unfolds in Season 6.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

KET Thursday, August 13 • 8/7 pm

Explore Dolly Parton’s life and musical career through interviews with friends, collaborators and the artist herself.

Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden

KET Saturday, August 8 • 9/8 pm

KET2 Friday, August 14 • 8:30/7:30 pm

Join Reba for a special night of music from New York’s Madison Square Garden. The concert features her biggest hits, along with a Linda Ronstadt medley performed with special guest Terri Clark.

Additionally, with your donation to KET, you are eligible for tickets to these special events:

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

September 12 at Lexington Opera House

Brit Floyd: The Moon, The Wall & Beyond

September 26 at Gatton Park

Joe Bonamassa: The Spirit of Rory Live from Cork & Guitar

February 27 at Louisville Palace

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.