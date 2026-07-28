KET’s ‘The Farmer & The Foodie’ wins Regional Emmy award

For Release: 07/28/26 10:39 AM

KET was recently recognized at The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Regional Emmy award ceremony. The awards recognize excellence in the areas of local news, programming and individual achievement and are one of the industry’s highest honors.

KET’s program The Farmer & The Foodie won in the Lifestyle – Short or Long Form Content category for the episode “Newsom’s Country Ham.”

The winning episode was produced by Brandon Turner, Maggie Keith, Lindsey McClave, Matthew Grimm, Nancy Southgate and Shae Hopkins.

“We are so honored to be recognized for the dedication and creativity of our team,” says Nancy Southgate, Chief Content Officer. “This award reflects KET’s mission to inform and inspire through impactful content.”

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.