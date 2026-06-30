Rhoads Energy Adds New Trucks To Propane-Powered Fleet

Rhoads Energy has added two of these F-750 trucks to its propane-powered fleet

Leader In Autogas Vehicles Saves Big On Every Fill Up

“We committed to incorporating cleaner alternative fuels into our fleet and our operations in general. It turns out it was a smart move, not just financially, but also for our region’s environment.” — Michael DeBerdine III, CEO, Rhoads Energy.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhoads Energy announced today it has put two new Ford F-750s into service. What sets them apart? These heavy-duty work trucks run entirely on propane.Propane offers significant benefits for fleet operators: they are quieter, cleaner, and far less expensive to operate than those running on diesel. Rhoads will deploy these environmentally friendly F-750s to deliver bioheat — itself a renewable home-heating fuel the company provides to thousands of customers. With the two new trucks, Rhoads Energy now operates 16 propane vehicles — nearly 10% of its 166-vehicle fleet.Rhoads Energy reports that it pays about $1.60 per gallon of autogas (the propane that fuels vehicles) - far less than gasoline. And diesel, a common fuel for larger trucks, currently runs about $5.50 per gallon, according to the EIA. That adds up to significant savings for fleets that operate propane vehicles.Autogas fleets also benefit the community at large. Compared to gasoline engines, propane vehicles can produce an 80% reduction in exhaust coarse particulate matter, a 95% reduction in evaporative volatile organic compounds, and approximately 50% fewer toxins and smog-producing emissions, according to EPA tests.Rhoads plans to continue to grow the portion of its fleet that runs on propane, according to company CEO Michael DeBerdine III.“Several years ago, we committed to incorporating cleaner alternative fuels into our fleet, and our operations in general,” DeBerdine said. “It turns out it was a smart move, not just financially, but also for our region’s environment. We think every commercial fleet operator and school district should explore the advantages of propane.”In addition to operating Rhoads-owned propane vehicles, the company also supplies the fuel for more than 250 propane-powered school buses in the region.Rhoads was awarded $45,098 under Pennsylvania’s Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program (AFIG), funds the company used to underwrite the costs of the two F-750s. AFIG is an initiative of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.Autogas vehicles are growing in popularity. More than 200,000 propane-fueled vehicles are in service in the U.S., according to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), and more than 28 million worldwide.

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