TransGard Installs 5,000th Substation Fence

TransGard has announced the installation of its 5,000th substation fence

Milestone highlights the nationwide challenge of animal outages - and a trusted solution

Our pace of growth has accelerated because so many substation operators have seen first-hand how well the fence protects sensitive components and eliminates outages caused by climbing animals.” — Greg Freeman, TransGard CEO

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransGard , manufacturer of the leading animal-deterrent substation fencing, announced that it installed its 5,000th fence in late 2025. The patented TransGard fence is the only solution that delivers a mild electric shock that deters animals entering a substation.“At TransGard, our goal has always been simple: keep animals out and keep the power on,” said Greg Freeman, CEO of TransGard. “Our pace of growth has accelerated because so many substation operators have seen first-hand how well the fence protects sensitive components and eliminates outages caused by climbing animals.”Utilities and cooperatives have become increasingly aware of the costs associated with outages caused by squirrels, raccoons, snakes, and other animals . These outages costs millions in repairs, equipment and man hours.To reach the 5,000th installation plateau, TransGard crafted a field-tested solution that offers key advantages over other options:• Deters multiple species Unlike competing products, TransGard prevents squirrels, raccoons, opossums, snakes, and other climbing animals from accessing expensive equipment.• Flexibility TransGard uses a series of panels that offer design flexibility; any panel or panels can be simply and quickly removed for vehicle access.• Versatility The substation fence provides protection across a range of terrains and environments. Anchoring devices can make the fence proof against wind pullout forces of up to 14,000 lbs.• Support TransGard backs up its products with a 10-year warranty on all new, TransGard-installed fences and fence products.Freeman added that he expects robust demand for TransGard protection in coming years because tens of thousands of substations across the U.S. remain at-risk — and unprotected. He also noted that another signature solution from TransGard, Laser Bird Defense, has gained significant traction because of the health and safety hazards associated with bird incursions at substations.For more on how TransGard protects substations, visit www.transgardsolutions.com

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