Have a (Safe) Blast this July 4

Jackson, Miss. — As you plan to celebrate a long July 4 weekend, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) wants you to do it safely. Protect your loved ones from potential dangers from fireworks, impaired driving, water accidents, food poisoning and extreme heat by staying alert and taking precautions to ensure everyone's safety.

Fireworks Safety

There were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths in the United States in 2024, with nearly 15,000 injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Emergency rooms treated 1,700 injuries involving sparklers.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only ignite fireworks labeled for consumer use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Follow all instructions and warnings. Never hold them in hand unless specified in instructions.

Roadway Safety

The July 4 holiday is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, often accompanied by an increase in serious and fatal crashes. Many of these tragedies are preventable. Stay safe on the road:

Always wear your seatbelt, and ensure all passengers are properly restrained.

Never drive while impaired by alcohol, drugs or medications that affect your ability to drive safely, and avoid distractions including texting, using social media or handling mobile devices.

Designate a sober driver before attending celebrations where alcohol will be consumed.

Watch for increased pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle traffic during holiday events.

Water Safety

Drownings also usually spike during July, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are the No. 1 cause of death in children 1-4 years old. Historically, the July 4 weekend is particularly deadly due to a combination of large crowds, heavy boating traffic and alcohol consumption.

Never swim alone.

Constantly watch children.

Learn CPR and learn how to swim.

Avoid drinking alcohol while in or near water.

Install a fence around pools.

Remove toys from pools.

Boating Safety

Mississippians spend much of the holiday weekend enjoying lakes, rivers and other waterways. Taking a few precautions can help prevent tragedy.

Always wear a properly fitted life jacket when on the water.

Ensure children wear life jackets whenever they are near or on open water.

Designate a sober boat operator and avoid alcohol while boating.

Check weather conditions before heading out; monitor changing conditions throughout the day.

Keep a close eye on swimmers and avoid boating in designated swimming areas.

Food Safety

From undercooked meats to a forgotten potato salad, foodborne illnesses can wreak havoc on your digestive system, even causing death. As you fire up the grill, remember these food safety tips:

Keep foods chilled when outside to reduce foodborne illnesses. Don't let foods sit out for more than two hours (one hour if the temperature is higher than 90 degrees).

Plates, tongs or trays that hold raw meats should be cleaned well before they touch other foods.

Always marinate foods in the refrigerator, not on the counter or outdoors. Don't use sauce that was used to marinate raw meat or poultry on cooked food.

Cook food to a safe internal temperature. Use a food thermometer to be sure.

Keep grilled food hot until serving by moving it to the side of the grill rack.

Heat Safety

Mississippi's summer heat and humidity can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially during outdoor celebrations. Protect yourself from heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and use sunscreen.

Check on older adults, young children, and individuals with chronic medical conditions.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle, even for a short time.

Have a blast this holiday weekend, Mississippi, but please, not at the expense of your family's safety. Whether you're traveling, boating, grilling, swimming or enjoying fireworks, a little planning can go a long way toward ensuring everyone returns home safely.