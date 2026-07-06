County Health Departments Announce Clinics for School Immunizations

Jackson, Miss. — Several County Health Departments are holding special walk-in days for back-to-school immunizations. During these clinics, additional nursing staff will be available to provide required immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. If parents have copies of their child's immunization record, they should bring them to the clinic.

Mississippi requires immunizations for first-time school entry and 7th grade entry. Parents must provide schools with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to entry.

Here is a list of the walk-in dates and locations by county:

Lowndes County July 6 and July 20 Wayne County July 10 Jones County July 13 and August 3 Lauderdale County July 13 and July 27 Winston County July 14 Oktibbeha County July 15 and July 22 Chickasaw County (Houston) July 16 and July 17 Forrest County July 16 and July 23 Clay County July 17 Monroe County (Amory) July 28

The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Form 121 can be obtained from your child's immunization provider or from MSDH's MyIR service, a convenient way to check records online and print or download Form 121 to send to the school. For more information on using MyIR, please visit msdh.ms.gov/MyIR.