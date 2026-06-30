Get Back-to-School Ready: Purchase Your Child’s Birth Certificate Online
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
Jackson, Miss. — The first day of school is right around the corner, with some starting before August. To simplify the school registration process, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Office of Vital Records is reminding parents that they can skip the lines by purchasing their children's birth certificates online at www.VitalChek.com
Parents may also purchase birth certificates by mail or phone, or by visiting the Vital Records office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
MSDH Office of Vital Records
222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland
(Off Highland Colony Parkway)
For more information, call (877) 295-4229 or visit msdh.ms.gov/birthcertificate
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Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667
Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400
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