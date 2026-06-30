Get Back-to-School Ready: Purchase Your Child’s Birth Certificate Online

Jackson, Miss. — The first day of school is right around the corner, with some starting before August. To simplify the school registration process, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Office of Vital Records is reminding parents that they can skip the lines by purchasing their children's birth certificates online at www.VitalChek.com

Parents may also purchase birth certificates by mail or phone, or by visiting the Vital Records office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

MSDH Office of Vital Records

222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland

(Off Highland Colony Parkway)

For more information, call (877) 295-4229 or visit msdh.ms.gov/birthcertificate