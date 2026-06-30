Docsie Introduces AI Avatar Presenter That Transforms Enterprise Knowledge into Interactive AI-Led Training

Turn video into interactive presenter intro image Descirption of the end to end video to presentation flow

Docsie's AI Avatar Presenter transforms videos and documentation into interactive AI presenters that train employees and answer questions in real time.

Organizations don't have a content problem—they have a knowledge accessibility problem. AI Avatar Presenter turns existing videos and documents into AI presenters that teach and answer questions.” — Philippe Trounev (CEO of Docsie Inc.)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations invest thousands of hours creating employee onboarding sessions, compliance training, technical documentation, product demonstrations, and internal knowledge. Yet once that knowledge is recorded, much of it becomes difficult to search, update, and reuse — remaining locked inside videos, slide decks, documents, and webinars.

Docsie today introduced AI Avatar Presenter, a new enterprise AI solution that transforms existing training videos, documentation, and presentations into interactive AI-powered presenters capable of delivering live training while answering questions in real time.

Unlike traditional AI avatar platforms that rely on manually written scripts, Docsie's AI Avatar Presenter is powered by enterprise knowledge. It automatically understands existing organizational content and transforms it into interactive AI presenters that explain concepts, answer questions, and continuously deliver personalized learning experiences.

Organizations can convert recordings from Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Loom, or virtually any screen recording into structured documentation, professionally designed presentation decks, and AI-powered presenters using natural voice. During a presentation, participants can interrupt at any time to ask questions and receive answers grounded in the organization's documentation before the presentation seamlessly continues.

"Organizations don't have a content problem — they have a knowledge accessibility problem," said Philippe Trounev, Founder and CEO of Docsie. "Companies already possess years of valuable expertise stored in meetings, webinars, documentation, and training videos. AI Avatar Presenter transforms that existing knowledge into interactive AI presenters that can explain concepts, answer questions, and continuously deliver enterprise training without requiring teams to recreate content from scratch."

A complete enterprise knowledge pipeline

Docsie's AI Avatar Presenter automatically creates an end-to-end knowledge workflow: training video becomes structured documentation, documentation becomes a presentation, and the presentation is delivered live by an AI avatar that answers questions in real time. Rather than simply generating an avatar that reads a predefined script, the AI Avatar Presenter understands the underlying enterprise knowledge and responds using information extracted from the organization's documentation, while respecting permission-aware access controls.

Organizations can use AI Avatar Presenter for:

Employee onboarding

Compliance training

Manufacturing work instructions

Software product training

Customer education

Technical support enablement

Sales enablement

Partner certification

Internal knowledge sharing

Built for enterprise knowledge, not scripted video

Unlike AI avatar solutions designed primarily for scripted marketing videos, Docsie combines enterprise knowledge management with AI presentation technology. Because presentations remain connected to the underlying knowledge base, organizations can ensure employees always receive accurate, up-to-date information while maintaining enterprise-grade permission controls — even as source documentation changes.

This release also introduces Docsie's next-generation AI presentation engine, with intelligent slide planning, automatic organization, improved layouts, figure preservation, visual quality validation, and automatic slide repair — producing presentation-ready materials directly from enterprise knowledge with minimal manual editing.

AI Avatar Presenter supports organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, software, financial services, government, customer support, and other knowledge-intensive industries where accurate, current information is essential.

AI Avatar Presenter is available immediately as part of the Docsie AI knowledge platform.

About Docsie

Docsie is an AI-powered enterprise knowledge management platform that helps organizations transform videos, documents, websites, and existing enterprise knowledge into searchable documentation, interactive training, AI-powered presentations, and intelligent knowledge experiences. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Docsie enables enterprises to capture, organize, and deliver knowledge securely through AI-assisted documentation, enterprise search, and interactive learning solutions.

Video showing the process of turning video into interactive ai presenter

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