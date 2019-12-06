DOCSIE.io RELEASES A VISUAL FEEDBACK TRACKING PLATFORM

Visual Product Feedback to improve user experience Docsie feedback manager helps your team easily action feedback and send it to relevant configured integrations Docsie Vocally Supports Integrations with Zapier, Slack, Mattermost, Zendesk and Email

Toronto based SaaS start-up introduces its new freemium platform - Vocally. A simpler alternative for gathering visual, actionable feedback on web apps.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:

Philippe Trounev

hello@docsie.io

1-416-902-8771

Docsie.io, a Toronto based SaaS start-up introduces its new Vocally freemium platform as a simpler alternative for gathering visual, actionable feedback on web and mobile apps. The platform allows a business to integrate customer feedback into its systems and effectively measure Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

Launched on Tuesday November 29, 2019, Vocally has already garnered over 1000 business users with over 10,000 feedbacks submitted on the first day.

The founder of the company stated “We were looking for a simple, affordable way to gather user feedback and send it to all our external system integrations. We did not find one, so we built it into Docsie.”

Vocally is a freemium tool allows that its users to embed a feedback gathering widget into their website or app. When an end user submits feedback, a video-like recording is sent together with the feedback to help businesses understand what the user was doing in the application that triggered the user to submit it.

Once feedback is created, the business uses a Tinder-like management tool to swipe left or right on it, which either archives the feedback or ‘actions’ it, sending it to over 1500 Zapier supported integrations such as Salesforce, Slack, Intercom and Zendesk.

Prospective new users need not possess any coding skills to take advantage of Vocally. This tool is is extremely easy to use for both novice and professional web developers who can get started quickly by embedding just one line of code directly into the site.

Vocally is forever free with up to 2000 submissions per month. The free tier includes basic integrations which connect it to Email, Mattermost, Slack and Zendesk. Premium plans that include analytics, widget customization, Zapier integration and unlimited feedback submissions start at $69 per month.

About Docsie.io

Launched in May 2018, Docsie.io is a product of Likalo, LLC a technology start-up headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It helps e-commerce internet businesses create dynamic product documentation to be inserted into their site, app or intranet using one line of code.

Docsie has over 5000 business users and is currently in the process of raising its seed round of VC funding. For more information, please contact Philippe Trounev, hello@docsie.io, 1-416-902-8771



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.