LDWF Reopens All Roads on Pearl River WMA

Baton Rouge, Jun 30, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has reopened all roads on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) following closures due to flooding. The reopening includes the Honey Island Shooting Range located on Pearl River WMA.

Pearl River WMA, which consists of 35,618 acres, is located approximately six miles east of Slidell, LA, and one mile east of Pearl River in St. Tammany Parish and includes bottomland hardwood, cypress-tupelo and intermediate marsh habitats. For more information, go to the Pearl River WMA page on the LDWF website.