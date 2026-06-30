Liberty Tree Designation Ceremony

A bench, a boulder, and a commemorative plaque will be installed to honor the historic elm tree near the Nantucket High School pool parking lot, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Tree Advisory Committee member Mary Longacre, who spearheaded the project, will offer remarks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.