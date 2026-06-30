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Liberty Tree Designation Ceremony

A bench, a boulder, and a commemorative plaque will be installed to honor the historic elm tree near the Nantucket High School pool parking lot, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Tree Advisory Committee member Mary Longacre, who spearheaded the project, will offer remarks.

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Liberty Tree Designation Ceremony

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