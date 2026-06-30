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125th Operations Group Change of Command

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125th Operations Group Change of Command

Lt. Col. Joseph Pasko, 125th Operations Group incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, June 26, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas S. Keisler IV)

Date Taken: 06.26.2026
Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:09
Photo ID: 9781161
VIRIN: 260626-Z-HQ196-1020
Resolution: 7024x4682
Size: 5.27 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 1
Downloads: 0

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125th Operations Group Change of Command

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