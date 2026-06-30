Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Lt. Col. Joseph Pasko, 125th Operations Group incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, June 26, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas S. Keisler IV) Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:09 Photo ID: 9781161 VIRIN: 260626-Z-HQ196-1020 Resolution: 7024x4682 Size: 5.27 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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