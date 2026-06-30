88th Air Base Wing welcomes new command team

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio— The 88th Air Base Wing welcomed a new leadership team during a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, June 16.

During the dual ceremony, Col. Jason Okumura assumed command of the 88 ABW from Col. Dustin Richards, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer assumed responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine as the wing’s senior enlisted leader.

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, presided over the ceremony, providing farewell wishes to the outgoing command team.

“Thank you for your leadership and the culture of excellence you’ve set, and your focus on mission accomplishment,” Shipton said. “You have set the standard for years to come.”

Also expressing her confidence in the incoming leadership, Shipton formally welcomed the command team to the wing and Team Wright-Patt.

“The officer standing up today to take the guidon is more than ready,” Shipton said. “Col. Okumura is no stranger to this challenge. In fact, he comes to us today, stepping into his fourth consecutive command assignment, and brings a phenomenal background.”

She also expressed praise for the wing's senior enlisted leader.

“I am also thrilled to welcome the 88th Air Base Wing’s newest command chief, Chief Vollmer, who comes from Hanscom Air Force Base, where he served as the 66th Air Base Wing command chief,” Shipton continued. “I know you and Col. Okumura are going to form a similarly unstoppable command team.”

During the change of command, Fontaine passed the wing guidon to Richards, who relinquished authority by passing it to Shipton. Shipton then presented the guidon to Okumura, who passed it to Vollmer, signifying the newly established command team of the wing and the installation.

The wing formation offered the “first salute” to Okumura, signifying their formal acknowledgment of his authority and pledging their readiness to execute the mission under his leadership.

Okumura then closed the ceremony, providing his vision and insight for the future of the 88th.

"Our mission is clear: to provide the flight projection platform for our combat capability. You are the heart and soul of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As we face a complex and contested global landscape, we must build readiness today and posture for our future. To do that, we'll focus on four pillars: our Airmen, our mission partners, our community and our families," Okumura said.

"On behalf of Chief Vollmer and me, we promise to care deeply for our military and civilian Airmen, and our families, and together we will deliver the strength that supports the warfighter," he added. "Now, let’s get to work."

As the host wing for Wright-Patterson AFB, the 88 ABW command team leads an organization of more than 5,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel. The wing provides environmental, infrastructure, security and operational support for more than 120 associate units on the installation, which employs more than 30,000 personnel.