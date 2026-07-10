374th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza assumed command of the 374th Airlift Wing from Col. Richard McElhaney during a change of command ceremony at Hangar 15, July 10.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Airmen, families, distinguished visitors, community leaders and senior leaders from the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership of the Air Force’s only permanently forward-stationed airlift wing in Japan. In his remarks, Carey emphasized the wing’s vital role in advancing U.S. objectives across the Indo-Pacific through readiness, interoperability and Agile Combat Employment.

“The 374th Airlift Wing has pushed forward boldly by preparing, equipping and training the force, strengthening our alliance, and taking care of Airmen and their families,” Carey said. “You continue to set the standard of excellence across the Indo-Pacific.”

Carey said those accomplishments were reflected throughout McElhaney’s command. During his two years as commander, McElhaney expanded the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities by establishing a Logistics Quick Reaction Force, a rapidly deployable team that enables logistics support and sustained operations in austere environments. The capability supported humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in the Philippines, Sri Lanka and the Northern Mariana Islands, delivering more than 1.9 million pounds of aid while strengthening the wing’s ability to respond to future contingencies across the Pacific. He also streamlined installation processes, advanced innovation initiatives and improved quality-of-life programs that strengthened support for Airmen, families and mission partners across Team Yokota.

Assuming command, Mendoza reflected on returning to the installation where his Air Force career began and the opportunity to once again serve alongside the Yokota community.

“Yokota was my first flying assignment,” Mendoza said. “It was here that I witnessed the indomitable will and spirit of the Japanese people as I flew Yokota’s C-130Hs into Sendai to deliver aid during Operation Tomodachi. My family and I look forward to serving this community together.”

As commander, Mendoza now leads military and civilian personnel assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing. The wing provides rapid global mobility and supports joint operations across the Indo-Pacific, serving as a critical hub for regional readiness, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and operations with allies and partners.

During the ceremony, Carey passed the 374 AW guidon from McElhaney to Mendoza, symbolizing the formal transfer of command and responsibility for the wing’s Airmen, mission and resources.

Mendoza closed by expressing confidence in Team Yokota and its future.

“I believe in each and every one of you, and I believe in our mission,” Mendoza said. “Together, we will go beyond our limits to answer our nation’s call.”