Pride of the Pack: SrA Brandon Pratt

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — A Fort Smith, Arkansas, native is improving programs across his squadron by revamping commander’s support staff workflows, which have now been adopted by Kunsan Air Base detachments. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Pratt, 8th Maintenance Group CSS supervisor, leads a four-person team tasked with streamlining these administrative processes. Outside the office, he serves as the 8th Maintenance Squadron Booster Club vice president, organizing squadron events and raising funds for morale activities. Pratt said he believes people perform their best when they feel connected to their team, noting that small events can have a lasting impact on workplace morale. On or off duty, Pratt regularly volunteers within the local community. During a recent event, he helped local farmers harvest onions for a regional food bank, gathering more than 100 pounds of produce alongside his peers. A dedicated cyclist and runner, Pratt also leads the Kunsan AB Running Club, assisting fellow Airmen with improving their fitness assessment run times. Additionally, he is an active member of the Air Force Cycling Team, where he encourages others to step outside their comfort zones and build camaraderie through endurance sports. “At the end of the day, I simply enjoy making things a little better than they were yesterday,” Pratt said. “Whether it's improving an administrative process, organizing a community run, supporting a squadron event, or helping another Airman, I try to leave every program, process and person better than I found them. If something I've built continues helping people long after I've moved on, then I know I've done his job.” Thank you, Senior Airman Pratt, for your accomplishments, giving back to the community and your every-day drive, you have shown what it takes to be a top-notch Airman. Congratulations on being this week’s Pride of the Pack!