Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding PURA Decision on Eversource Storm Costs

06/30/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today responded to a ruling by the Public Utility Regulatory Authority that approves $933 million in storm costs but rejects the company’s attempt to make Connecticut ratepayers shoulder over $300 million in unjustified interest that accumulated while the case was under review.

“When catastrophic storms hit, the crews who restore our power deserve every ounce of gratitude. But Connecticut families cannot afford blank checks for utility executives. PURA was right to fully reject Eversource’s unprecedented demand for hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments on unvetted and unapproved costs. I’m going to keep fighting in every single proceeding before PURA to scrutinize every expense and line item to ensure Connecticut families do not pay a penny more than absolutely necessary,” said Attorney General Tong.

On December 15, 2025, Eversource sought PURA approval to recover almost $1 billion in projected storm costs for a series of catastrophic storms occurring between 2018 and 2023, as well as over $300 million in interest payments associated with those costs. Attorney General Tong had argued that Eversource’s demand for unvetted and unapproved carrying costs was premature, unprecedented and should be rejected.

PURA precedent has held that storm cost interest payments are not authorized until costs have been vetted and deemed prudent. Eversource repeatedly chose to delay that scrutiny over many years. The Office of Consumer Counsel and others had raised a series of questions regarding costs associated with external contractors, improper storms included for recovery, pre-staging costs, inadequate documentation, misapplication of mileage standards, among other concerns. Rather than promptly addressing those questions, Eversource expressed outrage at the process and filed 74 motions for extensions of time to respond to discovery requests-- totaling more than 1,000 days of delay.

Assistant Attorneys General Caroline McCormack and John Wright and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

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Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov