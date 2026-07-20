Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of John Droney

07/20/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of John Droney.

“I’m going to miss John Droney more than words can express. A mentor, a great friend, skilled lawyer and counsel, and a fearless protector of all those he cared about and who cared about him.

It is hardly enough to say that he was a giant. His impact was generational. Decades of leadership and progress that followed were because of John Droney. And Droney opened doors for so many who likely would not have had the chance to serve, from an Orthodox Jewish kid from Stamford who became Attorney General and a U.S. Senator to this Chinese son of immigrants honored to serve as Attorney General today.

I will miss going to see him in his big office with imposing hunting trophies on his wall. But I will miss his wisdom so much more.

I would say I don’t know what I will do without John Droney. But I know he would never suffer me saying such a thing, and would tell me only to fight on. Thank you for teaching me so much, John.

I wish his family peace and comfort and happy remembrances of his remarkable life,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

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