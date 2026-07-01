ExpediteBio and AVS Bio Partner to Enable Fully Integrated Developability-Driven Antibody Development and Manufacturing

The partnership provides integrated antibody development services spanning discovery to small-scale batch manufacturing under experienced scientific leadership.

UTRECHT AND OSS, NETHERLANDS, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpediteBio B.V., a biotechnology company specializing in developability-driven biologics development and manufacturing, and AVS Bio Netherlands B.V., a leader in antibody discovery and engineering, and protein production, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of innovative antibody-based therapeutics. By combining complementary expertise across antibody discovery, developability assessment, cell line development, and process development, the partnership supports antibody developers from early discovery through manufacturing readiness, providing a fully integrated pathway to advance preclinical programs more efficiently.

This collaboration is designed to address key challenges in therapeutic antibody development by integrating diversity-driven discovery with downstream process readiness at an early stage. By joining forces, the companies provide antibody-based drug developers with a seamless pathway that enables to make informed decisions early in the development process, which are critical for success in later clinical and commercial stages.

This partnership unlocks access to a fully integrated service package advancing therapeutic antibody development, including:

• Early selection of developable lead candidate antibodies, ensuring optimal manufacturability and performance

• Cell line development strategies that are directly compatible with fed-batch and intensified continuous processing technologies

• Upstream (USP) and downstream (DSP) process development tailored for early-phase toxicology and (pre-)clinical studies, while maintaining scalability toward late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing

• Small-scale process models that effectively bridge early development and large-scale production requirements

Through this collaboration partners are offered the unique ability to integrate anticipated future manufacturing requirements at the earliest stages of antibody development thereby reducing development risk, avoid unnecessary rework, and support efficient progression through later stages of development.

“We are very excited to partner in this strategic collaboration, which brings together complementary expertise across the antibody development continuum. “By integrating developability, cell line development, and process development considerations at the earliest stages of antibody discovery, we can help developers make better-informed decisions from the outset. This creates a more seamless development pathway and enables the selection of candidates that are not only biologically promising, but also aligned with robust and scalable manufacturing strategies.” said Debby Vermeer, Chief Strategic Alliances at ExpediteBio.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping clients reduce development risk and accelerate the path from antibody discovery to clinical readiness through smarter, more integrated development strategies.” said Richard van Rijnsoever, CEO of ExpediteBio.

“By partnering with ExpediteBio we are able to offer an extended service package to our partners which significantly complements our diversity-driven and informed decision making approach to derisk (pre)clinical development,” Emphasized Ilse Roodink, Chief Scientific Officer of AVS Bio Netherlands B.V. “We are very enthusiastic to collaborate with ExpediteBio to advance (pre)clinical development. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to serve our partners even better and to be at the forefront of advanced high-quality solutions for biologics developers.”

"Getting antibody selection right early is one of the highest-leverage decisions a biologics developer can make -- rework at later stages is costly and slow. This collaboration gives our clients access to discovery, developability, and process development as a unified and accelerated service, and that integration is a meaningful advantage for any program at the preclinical stage." said Jac Price, CEO of AVS Bio.

Together, ExpediteBio and AVS Bio aim to set a new standard for antibody development by ensuring alignment between scientific innovation and manufacturing readiness from the earliest stages of development.

About ExpediteBio B.V.

ExpediteBio is a biotechnology company based in Woubrugge, The Netherlands, dedicated to support drug development projects with smarter, parallelized development models that reduces time, cost and risk for emerging therapeutics. Through an integrated suite of scientific, development, operational and strategic leadership services, ExpediteBio helps biotech organizations advance their programs efficiently and confidently toward clinical evaluation.

About AVS Bio

AVS Bio is the leading global provider of biological materials, including specific pathogen free (“SPF”) eggs, cell products, antibodies, proteins, and organoid growth factors as well as antibody discovery services to support the development & manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutics, and other biologics. Prior to its acquisition by Arlington, AVS Bio operated as a subsidiary of Charles River Laboratories. AVS Bio currently employs ~300 employees across 20+ facilities in Connecticut, New York, Illinois, Missouri, and Europe.

Media Contacts

ExpediteBio Communications

Email: info@expeditebio.com

AVS Bio Netherlands B.V.

info.oss@avsbio.com

+31 (0) 412 846 000

www.avsbio.com

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