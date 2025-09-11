IPA Europe Rebrands as AVS Bio, Marking Next Phase of Growth

AVS Bio announces the rebrand of recent acquisition ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V.

UTRECHT/OSS NETHERLANDS & NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVS Bio today announced its rebrand of recently acquired ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (“IPA Europe”) as AVS Bio. This transition reflects the Company’s integration into AVS Bio’s global platform and underscores its shared commitment to advancing biological innovation for pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners worldwide.

Following its acquisition last month, the Utrecht and Oss facilities in the Netherlands will continue to serve as AVS Bio’s European hub for biological products and services, offering advanced capabilities in antibody discovery and development, protein production and purification, and organoid growth factor development and manufacturing. The rebranding unifies the team under the AVS Bio name and brand, ensuring customers benefit from a seamless and consistent experience.

“We are proud to welcome IPA Europe fully into the AVS Bio brand,” said Jac Price, CEO of AVS Bio. “The rebrand represents much more than a new name—it reflects our aligned mission to deliver current lifesaving technologies as well as next-generation biologics innovation. Our teams are actively working on initiatives to strengthen collaboration, accelerate discovery, and support the continued innovation that our customers expect from AVS Bio.”

Site leadership in the Netherlands expressed enthusiasm about the rebrand and future growth and opportunities. Ilse Roodink and Roland Romijn, AVS Bio’s Netherland Leadership (formerly IPA Europe), commented: “We’re excited to continue our journey as part of AVS Bio. Rebranding under the AVS Bio name gives our team a stronger identity within a global leader in biologics services, while reinforcing our commitment to customers and quality. Together, we are better positioned to scale innovation, invest in new technologies, and expand the solutions we provide to the human and animal health markets.”

With the rebranding and integration efforts underway, AVS Bio continues to expand its capabilities and global reach, positioning itself as a premier partner for biopharmaceutical companies seeking end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing services.

Visit AVS Bio’s website at www.avsbio.com.

