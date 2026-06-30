New Partnership: AIMMS Brings Strategic Network Design to SAP

AIMMS SAP IBP Connector cuts network design time from a month to hours

The traditional month of data preparation for a network design study can be reduced to hours. That is the difference between reacting to disruption and being ready for it.” — Zoe Kokje Schouten, Director Strategic Alliances at AIMMS

HAARLEM, NETHERLANDS, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIMMS, an AI-augmented decision platform for enterprise supply chains, today announced that it has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program.

AIMMS SC Navigator integrates with SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) for Supply Chain and delivers advanced Strategic Network Design capabilities to customers — helping to enable them to connect strategy, planning, and execution in one continuous decision flow.

"Supply chain leaders today are expected to answer strategic questions like tariff shifts, capacity investments, network redesigns, in days, not months," said Zoe Kokje Schouten, Director Strategic Alliances at AIMMS. "By making AIMMS SC Navigator available on SAP Store, businesses that use SAP solutions can extend their SAP IBP investment with a strategic design layer that works from the same data as their planning processes. The traditional month of data preparation for a network design study can be reduced to hours. That is the difference between reacting to disruption and being ready for it."

"SAP IBP customers can now move from integrated business planning to strategic network design significantly faster, working from a single data foundation,” said Stephan Kreipl, Head of Product Management SAP Integrated Business Planning. “This matters because supply chain leaders need to make strategic decisions about their networks faster than ever, and partners like AIMMS make it possible.”

For supply chain, IT, and finance leaders, AIMMS SC Navigator delivers:

•Strategic Network Design — can determine the optimal locations, sizes, and product flows of the supply chain network, 2–5+ years ahead

•Scenario planning beyond the fixed network — model business continuity scenarios including geopolitical risk, tariffs, M&A, nearshoring, and sustainability footprint

•SAP IBP integration — retrieve master and planning data directly via the standardized OData protocol, with a unified data model across every planning layer

•AI-augmented productivity — help save hours when transforming data and running scenarios, powered by Azure OpenAI, hosted in the EU, fully compliant and secure

•Data-driven capital decisions — ground CapEx investments, cost-to-serve analysis, and working capital decisions in real planning data and prescriptive analytics

AIMMS is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs, quickly and cost-effectively.

About AIMMS

AIMMS is the AI-augmented decision platform for enterprise supply chains. For nearly 40 years, AIMMS has helped industry leaders — including Heineken, BASF, Philips, and Shell— make optimal supply chain decisions through advanced mathematical optimization combined with AI. AIMMS is recognized by Gartner and supported by a worldwide partner network. Learn more at www.aimms.com.

SAP IBP Connector For AIMMS SC Navigator

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