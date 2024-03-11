AIMMS Announces Roland Slot As the New CEO, Leading a New Era of Growth

Roland Slot - Appointed as the new CEO

Roland's appointment as the new CEO marks a strategic shift for AIMMS as the company expands its market reach and enhances product offerings.

I am thrilled to join the talented team at AIMMS and build on the strong foundation. Together, we will drive innovation, pursue strategic opportunities, and create more value for our customers.” — Roland Slot, CEO at AIMMS

HAARLEM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIMMS, a global leader in advanced optimization technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Roland Slot as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic leadership transition is poised to steer AIMMS into a new era of innovation and growth, building on its strong foundation of delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Roland Slot, a seasoned executive and former partner at McKinsey & Company, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the technology sector, brings to AIMMS a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective. His appointment marks the beginning of an ambitious journey for AIMMS, as the company seeks to expand its market reach, enhance its product offerings, and deepen its impact on industries around the world.

He is taking over from Gertjan de Lange, who has served as AIMMS’s CEO with distinction. Under Gertjan’s leadership, AIMMS solidified its position as an industry leader and achieved remarkable milestones. The company expresses its deepest gratitude to Gertjan for his unwavering commitment, visionary leadership, and significant contributions to the success of AIMMS. Gertjan de Lange will remain active within the leadership team of AIMMS, with a focus on the USA expansion.

“Gertjan de Lange has been instrumental in shaping AIMMS into the powerhouse it is today. His leadership and strategic insights have paved the way for our next phase of growth. We are deeply thankful for his dedication and are excited to embark on this new chapter with Roland at the helm,” said Patrick van Gent, on behalf of the AIMMS Board of Directors.

About AIMMS

AIMMS is a leading vendor of Supply Chain Scenario Planning and Optimization software. AIMMS empowers teams to optimize their supply chain and explore potential scenarios and strategies enabling trade-off decision-making like costs, risks, service levels, and CO2 emissions. AIMMS offers a platform to build bespoke supply chain optimization applications and a ready-to-use application, SC Navigator with strategic network design and tactical planning modules. AIMMS has a global presence with offices in the Netherlands, the USA, and Singapore.