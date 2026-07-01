Alertify Releases Enterprise eSIM Buyer’s Guide for Global Workforces

New guide reframes enterprise eSIM as a workforce connectivity control layer, not just a cheaper alternative to roaming.

Travel eSIM made the market visible. Enterprise eSIM is making it accountable. Companies no longer want connectivity chaos, roaming bills, and support tickets. They want a model they can manage” — Sandra Dragosavac, Alertify founder & CEO

RIJEKA, CROATIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alertify has released a new enterprise eSIM buyer’s guide to help companies navigate one of the fastest-changing areas of global workforce connectivity.The guide, titled **“Enterprise eSIM: The Buyer’s Guide to Global Workforce Connectivity,”** argues that enterprise eSIM is no longer simply a travel convenience or a cheaper roaming alternative. Instead, it is becoming a control layer for companies managing international employees, distributed teams, mobile professionals, field staff, consultants, executives and contractors across multiple markets.For years, international connectivity was treated as an individual traveller problem. Employees activated roaming bundles, bought local SIM cards, claimed expenses, searched for airport Wi-Fi, or installed consumer travel eSIMs before departure. That model worked when connectivity decisions happened one trip at a time.It becomes much harder when the user is no longer one traveller, but an entire workforce.As global work becomes more mobile, companies increasingly need visibility over who is connected, where data is being used, how much is being spent, who provides support, which countries create the highest risk, and whether international mobile usage can be managed before the bill arrives.Alertify’s new guide is built around a central market shift: enterprise buyers are not only asking, **“Which eSIM is cheapest?”** They are asking, **“Which provider can help us manage mobile connectivity properly?”**The guide separates the market into three major buying lanes.The first is **travel-first eSIM**, where providers are strongest for individual travellers, freelancers, smaller teams and occasional business trips. The second is **traditional enterprise telecom**, where large operators and telecom-native providers offer scale, account management, infrastructure, security, IoT capability, mobile fleet experience and broader enterprise services. The third is **managed enterprise eSIM**, a growing middle ground that combines digital eSIM delivery with central control, visibility, support, spend management, reporting and procurement-friendly testing.This distinction is important because the enterprise eSIM market is becoming crowded, and not all providers solve the same problem.Some companies need simple travel data. Others need a broader telecom relationship. Others need a specialist platform for managing international workforce connectivity without turning internal IT teams into an airport helpdesk.“Enterprise eSIM is not replacing roaming,” said Sandra Dragosavac, CEO of Alertify. “It is replacing the way companies buy, control and manage roaming. The real story is not the SIM. It is visibility, accountability and operational control.”The guide compares several relevant providers across different parts of the market, including 1GLOBAL, Vodafone Business, Orange Business, Airalo for Business, Holafly for Business, GigSky Business, Ubigi for Business, Nomad eSIM and SureSIM.Rather than ranking providers as if one model fits every company, the guide focuses on fit. It looks at where each provider is strongest, what type of buyer each one serves, and what companies should examine before committing to a platform, operator relationship or managed eSIM model.The analysis also warns against one of the most common mistakes in enterprise eSIM buying: starting with the lowest price per gigabyte.According to Alertify, headline data pricing rarely tells the full enterprise story. A cheap data plan can become expensive if employees buy separate packages, unused data expires, finance has to reconcile multiple claims, IT lacks usage visibility, or support requests increase during travel. At the same time, large telco contracts can offer scale and credibility, but may not always be the fastest or most flexible answer for companies seeking focused workforce eSIM control.The guide introduces an enterprise eSIM evaluation framework covering coverage and network quality, enterprise control, pricing transparency, pooling and spend control, support model, procurement fit, compliance and governance, user experience, and recognition or proof.It also encourages buyers to look beyond brand familiarity and ask more precise questions. Can eSIM profiles be issued and managed centrally? Can users be grouped by team, region, department or policy? Can spending be capped? Is support included? Can the solution scale from 50 users to 500 or 1,000? Does the provider have proof that matches the actual use case, or only broader market recognition?For Alertify, these questions matter because international connectivity is becoming an operational issue, not just a travel benefit.The rise of travel eSIMs has already changed user expectations. Employees now know that international mobile data can be digital, fast and easier than traditional roaming. But enterprise buyers need more than a smooth activation flow. They need governance, reporting, support, procurement clarity and confidence that mobile connectivity will work when employees land in another country.That creates a new competitive space between consumer travel eSIM brands and traditional telecom contracts.“Travel eSIM made the market visible,” Sandra Dragosavac added. “Enterprise eSIM is making it accountable. Companies no longer want connectivity chaos hidden inside expense claims, roaming bills and support tickets. They want a model they can manage.”The guide also highlights why established telecom providers still matter. Vodafone Business, Orange Business and 1GLOBAL bring strong enterprise credibility, infrastructure depth and broader mobility capabilities. For large organisations already consolidating telecom services, operator-led models can be the right fit.At the same time, Alertify notes that mid-market and enterprise buyers with regular international workforce movement may increasingly look at specialist managed eSIM providers when they need faster testing, clearer visibility and a more focused operating model.The publication reflects Alertify’s wider focus on the eSIM, roaming and travel connectivity ecosystem. As the market moves beyond consumer travel adoption, Alertify is expanding its analysis into enterprise eSIM, embedded connectivity, business travel data, roaming modernisation, telecom-as-a-service and workforce mobility.About AlertifyAlertify is a media and intelligence platform covering the global eSIM, roaming, travel connectivity and telecom ecosystem. Through editorial analysis, market guides, provider comparisons and industry insights, Alertify helps travellers, businesses and connectivity companies understand how mobile connectivity is changing.

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