Utelize Mobile’s SureSIM Wins ‘Best eSIM Deployment & Innovation’ at Mobile News Awards 2026

SureSIM wins Best eSIM Deployment & Innovation 2026 for enterprise provisioning, real-time control, and secure global connectivity in 200+ countries.

Enterprises cannot tolerate downtime. Continued recognition, from IoT innovation to deployment leadership, shows the real value of resilient, reliable eSIM infrastructure for SureSIM customers.” — Matt Atkinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SureSIM , the enterprise eSIM management platform developed by Utelize Mobile , is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best eSIM Deployment & Innovation at the Mobile News Awards 2026.This win builds on SureSIM’s strong momentum, following its major achievement in 2025 where it secured the Best Enterprise IoT eSIM Product award at the Mobile News Awards 2025. Last year’s recognition highlighted SureSIM’s enterprise‑grade approach to global connectivity, simplifying international mobile management and delivering advanced control, reliability, and cost transparency for organisations.This year, the Mobile News Awards, the UK’s leading event for recognising excellence across the mobile industry, praised SureSIM for delivering a true enterprise-grade, bulk eSIM provisioning model, along with pre-travel testing capabilities – solving real, mission-critical problems for enterprises. One of the judges commented:“This is enterprise eSIM deployment done right – addressing a real business need with technical innovation, operational discipline, and outstanding outcomes.”Developed by Utelize Mobile, SureSIM is an enterprise eSIM platform designed to enhance corporate travel risk management by giving IT and security teams real‑time control over mobile data.Purpose‑built for the needs of IT, Finance, HR, and Travel Risk leaders, SureSIM provides secure over‑the‑air eSIM deployment combined with live usage monitoring, policy enforcement, and multi‑network access in over 200 countries, ensuring employees remain connected and locatable without relying on physical SIMs, unmanaged roaming, or vulnerable public networks.Matt Atkinson, Managing Director of Utelize Mobile and SureSIM, said:“We’re honoured to receive this award for eSIM deployment and innovation. Enterprises cannot tolerate downtime, and our continued recognition - last year for our enterprise IoT innovation, and now for our deployment and innovation leadership - demonstrates the real value our resilient, reliable eSIM infrastructure is bringing to customers.”About SureSIMDeveloped by Utelize Mobile, SureSIM is an award‑winning enterprise eSIM platform that enhances corporate travel risk management by giving IT and security teams real‑time visibility and control over mobile data.Engineered specifically for IT, Finance, HR, and Travel Risk leaders, SureSIM enables secure over‑the‑air eSIM provisioning, live usage monitoring, policy‑based controls, and access to multiple networks across more than 200 countries. This ensures employees stay connected, compliant, and locatable - without relying on physical SIMs, unmanaged roaming, or potentially unsafe public networks.Whether supporting high‑risk travel, crisis response, or ensuring executives and field teams have uninterrupted global connectivity, SureSIM strengthens traveller safety, operational resilience, and cost‑efficient mobility management.

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