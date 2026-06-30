Jaco Products Highlights Plastic-Specific CNC Machining as OEMs Seek Reliable Sources for Precision Components

MIDDLEFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As OEMs and manufacturers continue sourcing precision plastic components for demanding applications, Jaco Products is drawing attention to a common production challenge: plastic parts require material-specific machining expertise, not just general CNC capability.

Jaco Products, a Middlefield, Ohio-based plastic products manufacturer serving customers since 1948, provides custom plastic machining for companies that need accurate, repeatable parts made from engineered plastic materials. The company supports customers with CNC machining, injection molding, stamping, thermal insulation, and material distribution, serving industries such as electronics, medical devices, aerospace, automotive, food and safety, industrial equipment, recreation, and healthcare and beauty.

Plastic Machining Requires More Than Standard CNC Equipment

Unlike metal, plastic materials can respond differently to heat, pressure, tooling, and cutting speeds. Materials such as Delrin, nylon, PEEK, Ultem, PTFE, FR-4, G-10, HDPE, UHMWPE, acrylic, and polycarbonate each require the right machining approach to help maintain dimensional accuracy, edge quality, and finished-part performance.

Jaco Products’ plastic machining service includes CNC machining, milling, turning, drilling, routing, and related subtractive manufacturing processes. These capabilities support customers from prototype development through production, including parts with detailed features, tight tolerances, or challenging material requirements.

CNC Machined Plastic Parts for Prototypes and Production

Jaco Products produces CNC machined plastic parts using CNC mills, routers, lathes, and 5-axis machining capabilities. The company’s CNC plastic machining services are designed for small and large lot requirements, giving engineers and purchasing teams a resource for prototype parts, functional testing components, replacement parts, and production-ready plastic components.

The company also accepts CAD files in IGES, DXF, and DWG formats, helping customers move from drawing to quotation, prototype, or production tooling more efficiently.

For manufacturers replacing metal parts with engineered plastics, developing new products, or sourcing complex plastic components, Jaco Products offers plastic-specific machining knowledge, CNC technology, and U.S.-based production under one roof.

For more information about Jaco Products’ custom plastic machining, plastic machining service, or CNC machined plastic parts, contact Jaco Products at 440-632-5800.

About Jaco Products

Jaco Products is a plastic products manufacturer based in Middlefield, Ohio. Since 1948, the company has supplied precision plastic components and manufacturing services for customers across a wide range of industries. Jaco Products offers CNC plastic machining, injection molding, stamping and die cutting, thermal insulation, and plastic material distribution, supporting customers from prototype development through production.

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