Recyda launches PPWR Navigator

Recyda PPWR Navigator

Aligning immediate PPWR Compliance with a Holistic Packaging Data Strategy

FREIBURG, GERMANY, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recyda launches “Recyda PPWR Navigator”, a comprehensive, end-to-end compliance solution designed specifically for the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2025/40). With the critical August 12, 2026 deadline quickly approaching, companies can deploy the Navigator today to ensure their Declarations of Conformity (DoC) and Technical Documentation (TD) are fully organized, compliant, and signed in time.

Packaging teams are currently facing thousands of SKUs that must be meticulously assessed for Substances of Concern (Article 5) and Reusability (Article 11), while anticipating the next wave of post-August deadlines. Attempting to manage these complex packaging hierarchies and manually assemble technical documents creates a bottleneck that drains resources, increases audit risks, and ultimately threatens market access. Recyda’s PPWR solution is live right now, allowing companies to immediately analyze their packaging portfolios for potential gaps towards PPWR compliance and generate essential compliance documentation at scale.

The Recyda PPWR Navigator

Recyda has spent the last six years navigating the international packaging ecosystem. This involved mastering the complexities of recyclability, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and regional regulations. Having already supported the packaging portfolios and R&D workflows of some of the world’s largest brands, retailers and packaging converters, including Beiersdorf, Müller, Obi, and Amcor, Recyda’s expansion into PPWR is a natural, logical evolution.

Co-Founder and Managing Director Christian Knobloch explains: “Recyda’s mission has always been to lift the burden of manual compliance by empowering the packaging value chain with modern, auditable digital solutions. Developing a sophisticated and reliable platform specifically for PPWR is the logical evolution of that core purpose.”

Because recyclability is a key pillar of PPWR (especially looking ahead to Article 6), Recyda’s foundational data structure makes it uniquely qualified to guide companies through a seamless transition to manage recyclability under PPWR.

Recyda’s ‘All-in-One’ flexible solution cuts through the PPWR noise while empowering companies to manage compliance

Recyda’s platform includes ready-to-use document templates built on extensive industry work. Developed by working closely with leading industry initiatives and legal experts, Recyda provides DoC and TD templates that companies can trust and apply directly.

Co-Founder and Managing Director Anna Zießow says, “Compliance shouldn't mean reinventing the wheel for every company. Our close collaboration with industry initiatives allowed us to integrate templates in Recyda that reflect true industry consensus and legal rigor.”

While the Navigator provides step-by-step guidance on necessary compliance data, the resulting DoCs and TDs can be completely customized to fit the specific operational and economic needs of the customer.

The solution adapts to a customer’s scale. While it allows for detailed management of individual packaging specifications, it is engineered for enterprise-grade global operations, offering:

• Data integration paths to connect with existing internal systems.

• Portfolio data analysis to automatically spot gaps, compliance risks, and missing data across thousands of SKUs.

• Bulk processing capabilities to generate and export massive quantities of documentation simultaneously.

Recyda’s PPWR Navigator is designed for teams to leave their manual operations of dealing with fragmented spreadsheets and efficiently transition to a digitised approach with a single source of truth at its core. This reduces administrative friction and human error.

Jürgen Dornheim, Executive Industry Advisor and former Director Corporate Packaging Innovation & Sustainability at Procter & Gamble notes: “Recyda is uniquely positioned to help the industry bridge the gap between current EPR realities and the strict PPWR requirements. Their PPWR Navigator provides the exact type of robust, scalable clarity that global brands require to navigate these incoming deadlines confidently.”

Action today, readiness tomorrow

Interested parties don’t have to wait . The solution works for the first deadline in August. In addition, the solution is built to seamlessly integrate the incoming recyclability requirements of Article 6 as soon as the EU releases its secondary legislation, while preparing businesses early with recyclability standards available today.

While the PPWR is the immediate pain point for many packaging professionals, the Recyda PPWR Navigator is part of a much larger, unified software ecosystem. Co-Founder and Managing Director Vivian Loftin emphasizes, “The Navigator doesn't just get you past the August finish line, it establishes a single source of truth to digitally manage your global packaging compliance. Whether you are dealing with upcoming EU secondary legislation or complex regional EPR reporting rising in North America and elsewhere.”

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