assetbird receives 2.4 million euros in funding from 468 Capital and IBB Ventures

Founders of assetbird, Tobias Dochow, Christian Sauer and Nico Kramp

Software platform for acquisition optimization in the real estate industry on the road to success.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate companies are still manually entering new offers, emails and documents in various Excel lists and folders. With its software, the Berlin-based startup assetbird offers a digital solution for real estate acquisitions to efficiently replace these outdated processes. Companies of all sizes, asset classes and business models use it to automatically record offers, prioritize their pipeline and evaluate their own market data. Since its foundation four years ago, founders Tobias Dochow (Co-Founder & CEO), Nico Kramp (Co-Founder & CSO) and Christian Sauer (Co-Founder & CTO) have established assetbird as the market standard. Financed by selected business angels, assetbird has already become profitable. This convinced the founders to invest further in the company's growth and to raise EUR 2.4 million in financing from 468 Capital and IBB Ventures. The money will be used to expand the platform and the team.

Emanuel Pallua from 468 Capital says: “We see very few start-ups that have been able to establish themselves as the clear market leader in an industry so quickly – despite a challenging market situation with many insolvencies, increased interest rates and high construction costs. The new growth cycle is now imminent, and our investment can support assetbird in successfully turning this into reality.”

Investment teams of 1 to 50 users accelerate their acquisition process with assetbird software – from offer entry to deal closing. By centralizing the work steps, each team operates more efficiently on the market and closes more transactions.

“We are impressed how assetbird has developed a solution for medium-sized real estate companies that precisely meets their needs. Last but not least, the way how the team around the founders Tobias, Nico and Christian combines startup and industry expertise and thus raises a high value creation potential for real estate companies has fully convinced us,” says Jessica Wimalasooriyar from IBB Ventures.

“We have been developing the product in close cooperation with our customers since day one. In the process, we quickly created a committed community with which we were able to establish a sought-after market standard despite having a small team. In addition to the ease of use, our customers particularly appreciate the new growth impetus that we are bringing to the traditional real estate world with assetbird,” says Tobias Dochow, Co-Founder & CEO.

And this is just the beginning of a new business phase in which the ambitious Berliners – also thanks to the cash injection – will continue to drive forward their standard tool for real estate acquisitions and the seamless collaboration of real estate companies.

About assetbird GmbH

Founded in Berlin in 2020, assetbird is led by Co-Founder & CEO Tobias Dochow, Co-Founder & CSO Nico Kramp and Co-Founder & CTO Christian Sauer. assetbird stands for the digital transformation of professional real estate purchasing. With the assetbird platform, B2B real estate investors can efficiently digitize their acquisitions. The AI-supported software automatically captures exposés and documents, centralizes the deal pipeline and teamwork and makes it easy to evaluate your own market data. In data centers in Frankfurt am Main, the processed data is subject to the highest security standards in compliance with GDPR. More at https://www.assetbird.de/

