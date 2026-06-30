How a Simple UI Fix Slashed Scam Profile Registrations by 30%: A Sequel Dating Platform Case Study

Sequel has shared the results of a successful anti-scam and internal security optimisation case study.

We implemented a multi-layered hardware authentication system. This allows us to distinguish genuine user devices from virtual machines, emulators, and botnets at the hardware level,” — Trust & Safety team at Sequel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequel dating app has shared the results of a successful anti-scam and internal security optimisation case study. By identifying a single minor vulnerability in user behaviour logic and implementing new defence algorithms, the team managed to drastically reduce malicious activity without complicating the user experience for real people.A Minor Bug with Critical ConsequencesOver the recent weeks, Sequel dating platform analysts noticed a sharp spike in scam account registrations. Fraudsters showed abnormal activity, quickly adapting to existing anti-fraud systems.During a detailed analysis of user sessions, the team discovered an unexpected pattern in the UI. When switching to the preview screen, the user with reduced reach would see a "suspended" service message. Effectively, this acted as a direct signal for scammers: they instantly realised their current account was restricted and immediately created a new one, changing their strategy to bypass moderation.The development team quickly eliminated this trigger. The result exceeded expectations: the very next day after the fix was deployed, the number of new scam profile registrations dropped by over 30% and currently remains stable at this reduced level.Transition to Device Trust and Risk ScoringTo lock in these results and counter automated threats, Sequel shifted to new architectural security solutions. "We implemented a multi-layered hardware authentication system. This allows us to distinguish genuine user devices from virtual machines, emulators, and botnets at the hardware level. The next phase will integrate additional verification methods for network parameters and mobile carrier data, helping us more accurately confirm real-world geolocation and prevent location-spoofing attempts by malicious actors," comments the Trust & Safety team at Sequel dating platform.In addition, the platform deployed dynamic Risk Scoring models. The system analyses network anomalies, referral sources, and the uniqueness of uploaded media files in real time. Through cross-checking metadata, the algorithms effectively block mass creations of interconnected accounts, minimising the risk of platform abuse. Specifically, the system has learned to link identical unique patterns (such as duplicate bios or mass usage of the same photo) to an existing footprint of previously detected scam registrations, successfully repelling large-scale spam attacks.Concurrently, a trend has been observed where bad actors utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to bypass profile verification; however, these attempts currently remain obvious to Sequel dating app's security algorithms and are easily detected.Brand Growth and Blocking DynamicsAs product awareness expanded among a broader audience over the past month, interest from scammers has surged, as expected. While the average percentage of blocked scam profiles across the product’s lifecycle was 4.1%, the current detection rate has jumped to 13% amid the influx of new traffic.Moderation Culture: What Users Are Actually ReportingAn interesting insight from Sequel dating platform's internal analytics highlighted user behaviour. The platform's audience is quite conservative and actively engages with the community. However, only 2% of users ever experience sending a report, and the vast majority of those flags relate to general community guideline violations rather than fraud.User Report Structure81% of reports are triggered by the actions of regular, real users:- 30% – complaints about inappropriate content in the bio or profile photos (e.g., overly explicit or intimate pictures).- 20% – reports regarding suspicious or inappropriate behaviour during chats.Direct complaints about actual scammer accounts account for only 19% of all reports.Roughly 50% of all user reports ultimately lead to an actual ban or the removal of non-compliant content. Meanwhile, the internal system’s response speed is highly impressive, with a median resolution time of just 2–4 minutes per report.At the same time, the Sequel dating app moderation team draws a clear line between genuine security violations and personal offences or minor interpersonal misunderstandings. The platform intentionally takes no action on reports that do not involve systemic violations, such as:- A match not responding ("isn’t texting me back").- Mismatched dating goals (e.g., when one user is looking for something casual (FWB) while the other wants a serious relationship (LTR)).- A subjective desire to block a specific user individually, without any threat to the platform as a whole. The platform provides a dedicated feature for this: any user can block someone on their own within the profile settings without contacting support.- We hear our users who want to see more activity directly in their locations. Today, our platform is experiencing rapid growth, with the number of new registrations increasing every day. This organically solves the issue of geographic density: day by day, the community expands, allowing users to find meaningful connections much closer to home.Dating Platform Safety Tips for UsersWhile Sequel dating platform's automated security systems are highly effective, the team urges users to remain vigilant. Before a potential bad actor is caught and blocked by the system, several key red flags can give them away on any dating platform:- A mismatch between the user's name and their current geolocation.- A clear discrepancy between the age stated in the profile and their actual appearance in photos.- The use of unnatural or obviously stock images for their avatar.AvailabilitySequel dating app is available now on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android. The web version of the Sequel dating platform remains accessible at thesequelapp.com. New members can register through either platform. Existing Sequel dating site members can log in to the app directly using their current credentials.About Sequel Dating AppSequel is a dating app for modern elders over 50, built around verified profiles, intentional matching, and a strict zero-tolerance policy for fake accounts. The platform combines proprietary AI technology with human moderation to create a safe, curated environment for real connections – whether users are seeking romance, companionship, friendship, or deep relationships. Sequel represents a new era in mature dating.

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