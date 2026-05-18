Sequel Dating Platform Releases Mobile App for iOS and Android

New dating app brings dual-layer verification, intent-based matching, and real-time fraud protection to Android and iPhone – designed for the 50+ collective

We built the dating experience that mature adults have always deserved – one where profiles are verified, conversations start with shared intent, and the platform itself is working to protect you.” — Jessica Wayne, VP Public Relations of Sequel

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequel, a curated dating platform built specifically for mature adults over 50, is pleased to announce the official launch of its mobile app – Sequel dating platform – which is now live on iOS and Android. Sequel brings a verification-first approach to online dating to a generation of mature singles who have been underserved by mainstream dating platforms.This new dating app for iOS and Android addresses one of the most consistent frustrations reported by adults dating later in life: the gap between what existing dating platforms promise and what they actually deliver. Fake profiles, romance scams, and shallow matching logic have left millions of single Americans over 50 without a dating experience that reflects who they are and what they’re actually looking for.Sequel was built to answer that gap directly. Sequel dating platform is structured around three convictions:1. Real connections start with real people.2. Safety is not a feature but a foundation3. Mature adults who have spent decades developing their values deserve a dating experience that respects them.What Sequel Dating Platform OffersSequel dating app includes the full suite of features built into the site, now optimised for mobile users:1. Dual-Layer Profile Verification. Every new account passes AI-assisted scanning for fake profiles and inconsistent data, followed by human review where questions remain. Human verified members receive a badge visible throughout the app.2. Intent-Based Matching. Members select their dating goal during registration – marriage, serious dating, casual dating, or friendship – and the app surfaces profiles aligned with that intention before a single message is sent.3. Advanced Filtering with 10+ Parameters. Members can filter discovery by age, height, education, values, lifestyle habits, religious beliefs, attitudes toward family, and more. Filters are saved between sessions.4. Instant Chat. It lowers the barrier to starting a conversation and gives an edge to proactive users. Instead of passive waiting, a direct approach to meeting someone.5. Like with a Message. Members can attach a short personal note to a like – giving the recipient context and a genuine reason to respond.6. In-App Gifts. A virtual gift system lets members express interest in a low-pressure, visible way – before a conversation begins or to keep an existing one going.7. Quick Filters. One-tap shortcuts to show only users who are nearby, share the same dating goal, or are currently active in the app.8. Value-Driven Profiles. Beyond standard bios, profiles in Sequel dating app include a “Little Joys” section – specific personal details like a favourite travel destination or a film that shaped how someone sees the world. These details give conversations a genuine starting point.9. Real-Time Anti-Fraud Monitoring. Sequel’s proprietary anti-fraud engine runs continuously, cross-referencing user behaviour against known fraud patterns and flagging deviations for immediate human review – without waiting for a member to report first.Sequel: Safe Dating App Built for the Stakes Mature Adults FaceRomance scams targeting adults over 50 have become one of the most damaging forms of online fraud in the country. Sequel dating platform was designed with that reality in mind as a structural priority built into every layer of how the app works.Sequel, being a safe dating app, maintains a zero-tolerance policy for AI-generated avatars and synthetic profile content. All data is encrypted via TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 protocols, with additional protection from Cloudflare's security infrastructure. Member profiles are not visible to unregistered users – a direct link to any profile in Sequel returns nothing to someone outside the community.An in-app reporting system connects members directly to a moderation team. Every report receives human review, not an automated response. Sequel dating app also automatically restricts personal contact details, full names, and financial identifiers from public-facing profile bios – a layer of privacy protection that runs without users having to configure anything.Crafted for a Generation Ready for Something RealThe mature adults Sequel is built for – empty nesters, people navigating life after a grey divorce, those who have lost a spouse, professionals stepping back from decades of building a career for others – share something in common. They know exactly who they are. They’ve stopped confusing chemistry with compatibility. They know what they want from a relationship and what they will not compromise on.Mainstream dating apps were not designed for that kind of clarity. They were designed for volume – more swipes, more matches, more noise. Sequel dating app is created on the opposite logic: fewer but better conversations, verified profiles, and a community where the pace is set by the members, not the algorithm. And unlike some mainstream dating alternatives, Sequel runs no advertising.The Sequel mobile app launch for iOS and Android users brings that experience to wherever members are – on the go, at home, or anywhere in between.AvailabilitySequel dating app is available now on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android . The web version of the Sequel dating platform remains accessible at thesequelapp.com. New members can register through either platform. Existing Sequel dating site members can log in to the app directly using their current credentials.About Sequel Dating AppSequel is a dating app for modern elders over 50, built around verified profiles, intentional matching, and a strict zero AI tolerance policy for fake accounts and synthetic content. The platform combines proprietary AI technology with human moderation to create a safe, curated environment for real connections – whether users are seeking romance, companionship, friendship, or deep relationships. Sequel represents a new era in mature dating.

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