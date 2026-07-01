Myridius Partners With AWS to Drive AI-Native Enterprise Modernization

The strategic collaboration combines AWS cloud capabilities with Myridius’ Evoq framework to scale generative and agentic AI for enterprise customers.

Myridius believes AI must move beyond experimentation and become embedded into the way enterprises innovate, modernize, and create business value,” — Girish Pai

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myridius Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI-Native Transformation and Enterprise ModernizationMyridius, an AI-native engineering and transformation company helping enterprises modernize technology landscapes, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).Through this collaboration, Myridius and AWS will help organizations accelerate modernization initiatives, operationalize generative and agentic AI, and simplify enterprise transformation by combining AWS cloud capabilities with Myridius’ engineering and intelligent automation expertise.As enterprises move from AI experimentation to scaled adoption, organizations are shifting focus from isolated AI pilots to scalable transformation models that modernize legacy environments, improve engineering efficiency, and maximize ROI. At the center of Myridius’ approach is Evoq , an AI-powered transformation and orchestration framework built on AWS that connects workflows, data, and automation into scalable digital ecosystems.Rather than positioning AI as a standalone capability, Myridius embeds AI into the core of enterprise initiatives to accelerate applications, streamline engineering, and create scalable foundations for continuous innovation.“Myridius believes AI must move beyond experimentation and become embedded into the way enterprises innovate and create business value,” said Girish Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Myridius. “By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we are strengthening our ability to help organizations across key sectors modernize faster, adopt AI responsibly, and deliver measurable outcomes.”The collaboration between Myridius and AWS will focus on nine strategic transformation priorities:• Accelerating modernization at scale: Modernizing core applications and data platforms on AWS for long-term growth.• Improving engineering velocity and productivity: Using AI delivery frameworks and agentic AI to reduce timelines.• Operationalizing enterprise AI responsibly: Enabling AI adoption through governed, secure, and scalable cloud foundations.• Reducing transformation complexity: Creating connected digital ecosystems that improve visibility and reduce operational overhead.• Re-accelerating platform modernization: Helping enterprises upgrade legacy platforms and reduce technical debt.• Driving engineering speed-to-market: Applying intelligent automation to streamline development lifecycles.• Scaling production-ready AI: Moving companies safely from experimental pilots to production-scale operations.• Simplifying technology ecosystems: Reducing fragmentation across software applications, data, and business processes.• Delivering industry-specific outcomes: Overcoming unique industry challenges across financial services, healthcare, logistics, and retail.Myridius and AWS also plan to collaborate on innovation initiatives, workforce enablement, and joint go-to-market activities across multiple industry sectors.For more information, visit https://www.myridius.com/ About MyridiusMyridius is an AI-native engineering and transformation company helping enterprises modernize technology, accelerate innovation, and drive measurable business outcomes. Through Evoq, its AI-powered transformation and orchestration framework, Myridius enables enterprises to connect data, workflows, automation, and AI into intelligent ecosystems that improve agility and performance.To learn more, visit https://www.myridius.com/ Contact:Jigna VaghelaMyridiusjigna.vaghela@myridius.com

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