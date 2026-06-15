Myridius Expands Focus on the Non-profit Sector to Accelerate Member and Community Experience Transformation

Expansion reflects growing demand from mission-driven organizations for reliable digital experiences, modern data ecosystems, and scalable AI innovation

This expansion reflects our commitment to helping nonprofits and member-based organizations modernize in ways that are practical, sustainable, and aligned to their mission.” — Ramesh Ramani, CEO

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myridius, a leading provider of AI-native business and technology services, today announced an expanded strategic focus on the non-profit sector, reinforcing its commitment to helping mission-driven organizations modernize technology ecosystems, improve member and constituent experiences, and build scalable digital capabilities.The expanded focus builds on Myridius’ work across community engagement, healthcare, and financial services. The company has supported a leading member-volunteer organization in the U.S. with AI-led engagement initiatives, including digital assistance capabilities that simplify member interactions and improve access to information and services. Myridius has also partnered with several medical boards and associations to enhance provider experiences and with credit unions to improve member onboarding, engagement, and service delivery.As nonprofits and member-driven organizations face growing demands with lean teams and constrained budgets, technology modernization has become central to delivering reliable, secure, and personalized experiences. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing stronger digital foundations, modern data architectures, scalable platforms, and AI-enabled engagement models.Myridius’ non-profit focus brings together technology modernization and practical innovation across data modernization, AI-enabled engagement, digital self-service, application modernization, system architecture, and data governance. By running these solutions on Evoq, its execution layer, Myridius helps mission-driven organizations operate with greater scale and reliability despite lean teams and constrained budgets.“Mission-driven organizations play an essential role in strengthening communities, and they are being asked to deliver greater impact under increasing constraints,” said Ramesh Ramani, CEO of Myridius. “Our focus has been on building technology that improves how organizations serve people. This expansion reflects our commitment to helping nonprofits and member-based organizations modernize in ways that are practical, sustainable, and aligned to their mission.”The company’s non-profit focused work will support associations, medical and certification boards, foundations, volunteer-led organizations, member organizations, faith-based organizations, and credit unions seeking to modernize member engagement and operational platforms.“For many organizations in this space, the challenge is not vision, but the execution at scale across complex legacy environments while still meeting rising expectations from members and communities,” said Manan Gauba, who leads non-profit sector initiatives at Myridius. “Our work focuses on modernizing the underlying technology and data foundations so organizations can deliver simpler, more reliable, and more intuitive digital experiences.”This expanded focus reflects Myridius’ commitment to helping mission-driven organizations translate modernization into measurable improvements in engagement, trust, and service delivery.For more information, visit: myridius.com/nonprofit-social-impact About MyridiusMyridius, formerly RCG Global Services, is an execution systems engineering firm that designs, builds, and runs enterprise execution systems.Applications, workflows, and services support the enterprise, but execution systems run it. Myridius engineers these systems by bringing together decisions, workflows, data, and intelligent agents into a single, continuously operating model. Execution is no longer managed; it runs.Myridius replaces fragmented, human-led delivery with software-driven execution that scales, adapts, and continuously improves, driving faster decisions, autonomous operations, improved experiences, and compounding business outcomes. This is not transformation layered on existing systems. It is a fundamental redesign of execution.At the core is Evoq, our execution system runtime where these systems are engineered and executed. Evoq embeds AI directly into execution, connecting data, decisions, workflows, and agents into an agentic execution model that continuously learns, adapts, and improves in real time.Myridius combines deep industry expertise with AI-led engineering to reinvent execution across Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Nonprofit, accelerating go-to-market and enabling new sources of business value.Myridius works with organizations to operationalize AI at scale and turn ambition into measurable business impact. For more insights, visit myridius.com

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