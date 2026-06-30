Imperial College Spinout in Battery Manufacturing Technology Breakthrough

Dr Chun Ann Huang in laboratory Dr Chun Ann Huang

Removing the toxic solvent in electrode production for batteries will lead to significant environmental gains and cost savings in factories

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced B-Solv Technology (B-Solv), a spinout in development at Imperial College London, founded by battery materials expert Dr Chun Ann Huang, has won the prestigious Armourers & Brasiers’ Venture Prize. The prize recognises excellence in materials science innovation with high commercial potential.The award is for the development of its breakthrough dry electrode manufacturing technology for rechargeable batteries.B-Solv technology is a solvent-free dry electrode coating process designed to dramatically reduce the cost, energy use, and environmental impact of battery manufacturing. The technology eliminates the need for toxic solvents and energy-intensive drying ovens used in conventional battery electrode production, while improving battery performance and manufacturability.“Our technology addresses a key challenge in battery manufacturing,” said Dr Chun Ann Huang, Founder and Director of Advanced B-Solv and Associate Professor in Energy Storage Materials at Imperial College London. “Dry electrode coating has attracted a lot of attention because of its potential to cut costs and emissions. However, maintaining electrode integrity and consistency has prevented widespread adoption. Our innovation aims to overcome these barriers with equipment that can easily drop into existing factory production.”The B-Solv patented technology compresses powder materials into battery electrodes without using solvent, dramatically reducing manufacturing complexity and energy consumption.“B-Solv is an excellent example of how UK scientific innovation can drive cost savings and environmental gains in battery manufacturing,” said Julian Beare, Chairman of the Armourers & Brasiers’ Venture Prize judging panel. “Our mission is to foster scientific entrepreneurship and help promising ventures achieve real-world impact.”The £25,000 award, will support demonstration of the technology’s commercial scalability to prospective customers and partners.The battery market is rapidly expanding, driven by global demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, portable electronics, and aerospace applications. The global battery market is forecast to reach approximately $400 billion by 2030.B-Solv is also aligned with the Faraday Institution’s “Nextrode: Electrode Manufacturing” programme and “LEAP: Lithium-ion: Enhancing and Accelerating Performance” programme, and benefits from the organisations’ extensive industrial network and commercialisation expertise.Dr Huang brings more than 16 years of battery research experience to the company. She completed her BEng in Materials Science and Engineering at Imperial College London and PhD in Materials Science at the University of Oxford.B-Solv’s founding team currently comprises technical specialists and a commercial lead alongside Dr Huang.

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