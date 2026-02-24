Puraffinity’s G400+ Media Achieves NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 & 372 Certification

Neal Megonnell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puraffinity, a UK-based, science-driven water technology company, today announced that its G400+ adsorbent media has been certified to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 and NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 standards for Point of Entry (POE) and Water Treatment Plant End Use applications.The certifications confirm that G400+ meets the required health effects criteria for materials used in drinking water system components. This milestone enables Puraffinity to support installations where NSF-certified products are required, including municipal drinking water applications.“As a member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA), I see this certification as an important step for broader municipal adoption,” said Neal Megonnell, Chief Commercial Officer at Puraffinity. “It enables utilities to deploy our technology where NSF compliance is required, and it strengthens our ability to scale PFAS treatment solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety and performance.”Designed for highly effective PFAS removal with rapid kinetics, the advanced adsorbent media G400+ supports compact system design and efficient treatment across a wide range of water matrices.Building on this milestone, the company continues to advance water treatment solutions that help utilities and industry address PFAS compliance and protect drinking water quality.

