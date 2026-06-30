Parliament on Farm Worker Equity Scheme

Land Reform and Rural Development committee raises serious concerns over implementation of the Farm Worker Equity Scheme in Eastern Cape

The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development has raised serious concerns over challenges highlighted by beneficiaries, pointing to recurring governance and oversight failures that may require broader national intervention.

The oversight visit was part of the committee’s consideration of a petition submitted to Parliament by a coalition of civil society organisations on behalf of beneficiaries of Farm Worker Equity Schemes. The petition raises concerns that, despite public investment exceeding R700 million to promote agrarian transformation through worker equity ownership in commercial farming enterprises, many schemes have failed to deliver meaningful socio-economic benefits to their intended beneficiaries.

In fulfilment of Parliament’s constitutional oversight responsibilities, the committee undertook site visits to five Farm Worker Equity Schemes in Kirkwood, Patensie, Hankey and Humansdorp, engaging directly with beneficiaries, organised agriculture, legal representatives and other stakeholders to assess the implementation and impact of the programme.

While each scheme presented unique circumstances, the committee observed common concerns across all the sites visited. Beneficiaries consistently raised concerns regarding limited participation in the management of enterprises in which they hold equity, inadequate access to financial information, uncertainty about dividend payments, weak communication from commercial partners and inadequate support and oversight from the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.

The committee is particularly concerned that many beneficiaries appeared to have differing understanding of the purpose and intended outcomes of the Farm Worker Equity Scheme model. Members also repeatedly sought clarity from the department regarding the objectives of the programme, the governance framework governing the schemes and the department’s oversight responsibilities.

The committee believes this lack of clarity may have contributed to unrealistic expectations, weak accountability and ongoing disputes within the schemes. It also heard allegations that some beneficiaries were asked to sign legal documents without adequate explanation of their contents, while others claimed they had been excluded from management decisions despite holding equity in the enterprises. Some beneficiaries further indicated that they had expected the schemes to provide a pathway to ownership of the farms, yet had instead been excluded from decision-making processes and, in some instances, evicted from the farms.

Members of the committee expressed concern that the department’s support and oversight mechanisms do not appear to have adequately protected the interests of beneficiaries. The committee emphasised that the department has a responsibility to ensure that Farm Worker Equity Schemes fulfil their developmental objectives and operate in accordance with applicable policies, governance requirements and the conditions under which public funds were invested.

The committee also noted with concern the absence of several commercial equity partners during engagements with beneficiaries. While recognising that all parties must be afforded an opportunity to present their perspectives, the committee believes their participation is essential to establishing a complete understanding of the matters raised in the petition.

Accordingly, the committee intends to invite the commercial partners associated with the affected schemes, together with the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, the Director-General and other relevant stakeholders, to appear before Parliament to account for the issues raised during the oversight process.

The committee emphasised that its oversight process has not reached final conclusions and that the allegations raised will be considered alongside responses from all affected parties before Parliament adopts its report. However, the consistency of concerns raised across multiple schemes suggests that Parliament may need to consider broader recommendations to strengthen governance, improve accountability, protect beneficiaries' rights and enhance departmental oversight of the Farm Worker Equity Scheme programme.

The committee will henceforth consider all evidence gathered during the oversight visit, together with submissions received through the petition process, before reporting its findings and recommendations to the National Assembly.

Enquiries:

Mr Temba Gubula

Committee Media Officer

Cell: 081 402 3531

E-mail: tgubula@parliament.gov.za

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