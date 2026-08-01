Transport welcomes Cabinet's approval to extend driving licence validity from five to ten years

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Transport Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa have welcomed the Cabinet decision to approve the extension of the validity period of driving licences for Codes A, A1, B and EB from five to ten years.

The 10-year renewal period will apply only to light motor vehicles. Heavy commercial and public transport vehicles will remain subject to the existing five-year renewal cycle, and the PrDPs at two year cycle.

The change was informed by a study undertaken by the RTMC which recommended that the extension of validity period will align with international best practice, enhance administrative efficiency, reduce the frequency of renewals for motorists and ease service demand pressures within the licensing system.

The implementation of the extended validity period requires the amendment of regulation 108 of the Road Traffic Regulations by the amendment for paragraph (a) of sub-regulation (5) of the following:“(5) (a) Subject to regulation 101(2)-

a driving licence card for codes A1, A, B, and EB licence shall expire [five] 10 years from the date on which it has been ordered from the Card Production Facility; and a driving licence card for codes C1, C, EC1, and EC licence shall expire five years from the date on which it has been ordered from the Card Production Facility.

The Cabinet approval serves as an endorsement for the draft notices for the extension of the driving licence validity period to be submitted to the Shareholders Committee and also to the Secretary of Parliament for public comments, and also to the office of the State Law Adviser for legal scrutiny.

Motorists must therefore continue to renew expired driving licence cards until the new law takes effect.

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