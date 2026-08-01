President Cyril Ramaphosa: Opening of Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm

Programme Director,

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa,

Premier of Mpumalanga, Mr Mandla Ndlovu,

Executive Mayor of the Gert Sibande District Municipality, Cllr Walter Mngomezulu,

Group CEO of Seriti Resources, Mr Mike Teke,

CEO of Seriti Green, Mr Peter Venn,

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Wu Peng,

Traditional and community leaders,

Representatives of business and organised labour,

Representatives of political parties and civil society formations,

The community of Bethal,

Guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good day. Dumelang. Sanibonani.

It is a privilege to join you today in Mpumalanga, the Place of the Rising Sun.

Just as the sun powers life, it is Mpumalanga that produces the electricity that powers our mines, our industries, our businesses, our schools, our hospitals and our homes.

It is here that generations of coal miners, power plant workers, engineers, artisans, technicians and entrepreneurs helped to build the modern South Africa.

As we embark on a new era in Mpumalanga, we pay tribute to all those who continue to drive our economy and light our homes.

We congratulate Seriti Green, a proudly South African company, as the Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm enters into commercial operation.

Seriti is a company with a proven track record in South Africa’s coal industry, which remains the foundation of our country’s energy production.

Now the company has chosen to invest in South Africa’s renewable energy future.

In doing so, Seriti is aligned with our policy position that South Africa’s future energy system will draw on the strengths and resources we already possess, including coal-fired power, while embracing new opportunities.

Mpumalanga is known as the place of the rising sun, but it has not been known for its wind.

In fact, some doubted the value of building a wind farm here.

But this project – with more than 25 wind turbines dotting the landscape between Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon – demonstrates that this is a province with many energy sources and many opportunities.

We commend Seriti for showing confidence in this province and its potential.

Today represents far more than the completion of an infrastructure project.

This project underscores the value of the partnership between government, Eskom, the private sector and communities.

It shows that South Africa’s just energy transition is being realised through practical action.

As a country, we have committed to transition our society and economy along a low-carbon, climate-resilient pathway that is in line with our domestic and international obligations.

We have been clear that this transition should be just, inclusive and leave no-one behind.

The true measure of the success of this just energy transition is the extent to which it creates opportunities for the South African people.

The achievements of this project are therefore very encouraging.

I understand that to date, more than 1 000 jobs have been created through this project, with about half of these jobs going to people living within a 10 kilometre radius.

I am told that more than 18,500 people have registered on the Seriti Green Skills Hub, where they will be able to access current and future opportunities.

The fact that more than 50 percent of those who have registered are women is a promising sign of the potential that this and other projects have to drive women’s economic empowerment.

Many of the people who have worked on this project have brought valuable skills developed in the mining industry into the construction of South Africa’s next generation of energy infrastructure.

This project demonstrates the value of a strong focus on creating meaningful local economic participation and ensuring that surrounding communities benefit directly from the investment.

The just energy transition should create opportunities that remain long after construction has been completed.

It should strengthen local businesses.

It should equip young people with new skills.

The just energy transition must leave communities stronger than before.

Seriti’s confidence in our country was demonstrated back in 2023 when the company pledged R4.5 billion at the 5th South Africa Investment Conference.

This was followed by a further R10 billion investment into renewable energy infrastructure at the 6th South Africa Investment Conference earlier this year.

These investments are coming into being as South Africa emerges from many years of debilitating power shortages.

The load shedding that persisted for well over a decade impeded the growth of our economy and the development of our country.

We must therefore commend the work that has been undertaken to restore Eskom’s operational performance and to drive investment in new generation capacity.

With load shedding behind us, we are encouraged that measures to end load reduction are bearing fruit in a number of provinces, including Mpumalanga.

Energy security underpins economic growth, investment, industrial development and job creation.

That is why we have embarked on a process of fundamental reform of the electricity sector to achieve a reliable, affordable and sustainable supply of electricity for all South Africans.

At the heart of the reform is the establishment of a competitive electricity market in which multiple generators, both public and private, will compete to provide electricity most efficiently and at the lowest cost.

This will ultimately ensure that electricity is delivered at affordable prices to power growth, create jobs and enable access for all households.

We are in the process of restructuring Eskom and establishing a fully independent state-owned entity responsible for transmission and the operation of the electricity market.

In the State of the Nation Address in February, I announced the establishment of a dedicated task team under the National Energy Crisis Committee to undertake the detailed work required to ensure the success of this restructuring.

I am pleased to announce that this task team has now completed the first phase of its work, which is a high-level proposal for establishing the Transmission System Operator – or TSO.

The team will now embark on the second phase, which will include a detailed implementation plan for the restructuring.

Together, we are building the next chapter of South Africa’s energy future.

Electricity that is affordable, reliable and increasingly clean is the lifeblood of a growing economy.

Mines, factories and farms need it to expand production.

Businesses need affordable and reliable electricity to become more competitive.

For households, affordable electricity is a matter of dignity.

It is an opportunity to improve the quality of life and reduce the cost of living.

Cheaper and dependable power is therefore not an end in itself.

It is the foundation on which accelerated and inclusive growth must be built.

We thank the Seriti Green team for being part of this new energy future. We thank them for their dedication and professionalism.

We thank every local contractor, worker and small business that has contributed to this project.

For generations, Mpumalanga has powered South Africa and now it is paving the way to a new future.

May the Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm stand as a lasting symbol of South African ingenuity, partnership and confidence.

May it remind us that when we invest in our people, strengthen our institutions and believe in our country’s future, there is no limit to what South Africans can achieve together.

I thank you.

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