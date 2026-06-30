FoodChain ID Evolves AI Strategy to Transform Decision-Making Across Food & Beverage

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FoodChain ID is expanding industry-specific AI capabilities that help companies make faster, informed decisions from formulation through to commercialization.

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a global leader in product innovation, food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, today announced the evolution of its artificial intelligence strategy, expanding its portfolio of industry-specific AI solutions designed to help food and beverage companies make smarter, faster and more confident business decisions.

While AI adoption has become mainstream, many organizations continue to struggle to scale AI beyond isolated use cases. McKinsey reports that although 88% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, only 39% have realized measurable enterprise-level financial impact. FoodChain ID's connected AI strategy is designed to close that gap by combining trusted industry expertise, customer knowledge and intelligent decision support.

Continuing the successful launch of Mentor™, FoodChain ID's AI-powered knowledge assistant already being deployed with leading food and beverage companies, the company is evolving its AI strategy into a connected intelligence framework. The model enables food and beverage companies to make decisions and take actions that go beyond what traditional workflow automation can deliver, transforming how organizations manage product development, regulatory compliance and commercialization.

"Our customers aren't looking for AI for AI's sake," said Conor Kearney, CEO of FoodChain ID. "They need trusted intelligence that helps them navigate increasing regulatory complexity, expedite innovation and make better business decisions. Our strategy combines decades of industry and regulatory expertise with each customer's own knowledge and processes to create AI solutions that help organizations make informed decisions with greater confidence."

FoodChain ID's approach is shaped by decades of working alongside the world's leading food and beverage manufacturers. That deep fluency in industry workflows, regulatory requirements and product development powers the company to deliver AI that is differentiated, trusted, and grounded in real food-industry expertise.

Central to this strategy is FoodChain ID's AI Innovation Lab, a collaborative customer engagement program where the company works directly with leading food and beverage manufacturers to co-develop, validate and refine practical AI applications before broad commercialization. Current initiatives span regulatory compliance, product formulation, innovation and commercialization, with customers helping shape the next generation of AI-powered capabilities through real-world use cases and pilot programs.

FoodChain ID's AI strategy is built around four connected decision capabilities that help organizations move from insight to action:

• Monitor: Anticipate regulatory and market changes in real time and built resilience in rapidly changing market conditions.

• Analyze: Understand the business impact of a change before committing time or resources.

• Decide: Reduce risk and increase confidence in decision-making with trusted connected intelligence.

• Execute: Accelerate product innovation while maintaining compliance, with purpose-built solutions and stronger collaboration across R&D, regulatory, quality and operations teams

Underpinning FoodChain ID's long-term vision is continuous intelligence, where regulatory signals, scientific evidence, product information, operational knowledge and customer data work together to support more informed decisions throughout the product lifecycle. This connected approach moves organizations beyond isolated workflow automation toward a new model of intelligent decision-making.

For organizations operating in highly regulated industries, an AI recommendation that cannot be explained or verified offers little practical advantage over one that is simply incorrect. FoodChain ID is building enterprise-class, evidence-based AI solutions with traceability at their core, giving teams the ability to understand the reasoning behind every recommendation, validate it against authoritative sources and integrate AI into critical product development and regulatory workflows with confidence.

To learn more about FoodChain ID's AI strategy and expanding portfolio of AI-powered solutions for the food and beverage industry, visit www.foodchainid.com/ai

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